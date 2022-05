BATON ROUGE - A judge denied an accused killer's attempt to temporarily get out of jail to attend his brother's funeral over the weekend. WBRZ first reported Thursday on the request from Demetriyon Grim, who's currently jailed for allegedly killing two people outside the Mall of Louisiana in February. East Baton Rouge District Attorney Hillar Moore said Friday that his office filed an objection to Grim's request, citing the "seriousness of his charges" and the "wanton and reckless disregard for the public" exhibited in the killings.

BATON ROUGE, LA ・ 14 HOURS AGO