Gratiot, WI

Noise Complaint Results in Arrest of Gratiot Man

By Mark Evenstad
 3 days ago

A deputy with the Lafayette County Sheriff's department responded to Main Street in...

Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Motorcyclist killed in Iowa County crash

VILLAGE OF MUSCODA, Wis. — Deputies in Iowa County are investigating a deadly motorcycle crash that happened late Saturday night in Muscoda. A semi tractor-trailer hit the motorcycle just after 10 p.m. Saturday night at the intersection of Highway 80/133 and County Highway P, according to a press release. The motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene. The semi driver was uninjured.
IOWA COUNTY, WI
WEAU-TV 13

Man hurt after crash in Vernon County, suspected of 3rd OWI

TOWN OF WEBSTER Wis. (WEAU) - A man is hurt and is suspected of operating while intoxicated after a crash in Vernon County Thursday. According to a media release by the Vernon County Sheriff’s Office, on Thursday at 8:30 p.m. a vehicle operated by 31-year-old Clifford Holmes of La Farge was traveling Eastbound on Bloomingdale Road near West Salem Ridge Road, in the Town of Webster, when Holmes lost control of the vehicle.
VERNON COUNTY, WI
Galena Motorcycle Crash

A Galena man was hurt following a motorcycle crash on Wednesday. A Jo Daviess County Sheriff’s report shows that 24-year-old Louis Clark lost control of his motorcycle around 11:40a along Ferry Landing Road. Officials say Clark hit some loose gravel and drove into a ditch, where the motorcycle overturned and he was thrown off. Clark was taken to Midwest Medical Center in Galena for treatment. Authorities have cited Clark with violation of classification and driving too fast for conditions.
GALENA, IL
nbc15.com

Road rage traffic incident leads to arrest in Rock Co.

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Rock County Sheriff’s Office Patrol responded to a hit and run traffic incident last week that resulted in an arrest Thursday morning. Around 9 a.m. Thursday morning, Rock County Sheriff’s Office Detectives located the suspect vehicle of the hit and run in the 1600 block of Winchester Place in the City of Janesville.
ROCK COUNTY, WI
WGIL - Galesburg's news

Knoxville man arrested for DUI after leaving running vehicle unattended in the roadway

Galesburg Police on Tuesday responded to the 900 block of North Academy for a report of a vehicle parked the wrong way on the street with the engine running and the driver’s door open. Officers arrived and observed the vehicle, and searched the area but no one was around, according to police reports. Police observed open containers of alcohol inside the vehicle. As officers took inventory, a male subject approached officers asking what they were doing inside his vehicle. Officers explained the call, and the man refused to comply with officers to stop advancing on them. The male, who initially refused to identify himself, was 39-year-old Dustin Timmons of Knoxville and he was detained. A very uncooperative Timmons was taken to the Public Safety Building. Timmons refused to perform a field sobriety test or submit a breath sample. Timmons continually cursed and yelled insults at officers. Ultimately, Timmons was charged with Driving Under the Influence, Illegal Transportation of Alcohol, Leaving an Unattended Vehicle, and Obstruction.
GALESBURG, IL
WausauPilot

Wausau man arrested on 5th OWI charge hours after 4th OWI arrest

A 26-year-old Wausau man is facing charges of fourth- and fifth-offense drunken driving after incidents that happened just hours apart. Police say Tyler Schewe was so intoxicated when he was arrested April 19 he was taken to the intensive care unit of a local hospital – but left the hospital before officers arrived to issue his citation. Less than 20 hours later he was arrested again, this time after allegedly driving off Hwy. 29 into a ditch, according to court documents.
WAUSAU, WI
ourquadcities.com

Bettendorf woman sentenced to probation in narcotics-theft case

A 32-year-old Bettendorf woman was sentenced to four years of supervised probation Friday after she was accused of stealing prescription narcotics from patients in 2020. Kelcy Ann Hamilton was accused of obtaining a prescription drug by “engaging in fraud, deceit, misrepresentation, or subterfuge” between Sept. 21 and Dec. 3, 2020, while working as a nurse at Genesis Medical Center, court documents say.
BETTENDORF, IA
nbc15.com

Six arrested after 4 search warrants served in Beloit

BELOIT, Wis. (WMTV) - A pair of unrelated investigations resulted in the arrest of six people after four search warrants were executed in Beloit over a nearly twelve-hour period Wednesday. In one of the cases, the Beloit Police Department reported finding a “substantial amount of crack cocaine.” That search warrant...
BELOIT, WI
Two People Injured in Crash in Dubuque

Two people were taken to the hospital mid-day Wednesday following a two-vehicle crash in Dubuque. Police say 36-year-old Kenneth Allen of St Donatus was driving the wrong way on Central Avenue. His vehicle collided with another vehicle at the intersection of 10th Street. The impact pushed Allen’s vehicle into a parked vehicle, and that vehicle then struck another parked vehicle. Allen and a passenger – 42-year-old Nicole Foster of Dubuque – were both taken to Mercy-One Dubuque Medical Center for treatment. Police cited Allen with failure to provide proof of financial liability and violation of a one-way traffic designation.
DUBUQUE, IA
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Beloit Police arrest 6 in Wednesday drug, gun raids

BELOIT, Wis. (WTVO) — Beloit Police said six people have been arrested in two separate investigations into illegal drugs and drugs. Kenneth Crawford, 62, and Rashenn Jackson, 25, of Chicago, were arrested Wednesday morning at 5:45 a.m. when officers conducted a search warrant. Police said a large amount of crack cocaine, ammunition, and ammunition was […]
BELOIT, WI
WQAD

Hazmat team responds to semitruck rollover crash at I-80 exit ramp

EAST MOLINE, Ill. — Multiple departments are responding to a semitruck rollover crash that happened at about 9 a.m. Friday, May 13 at the eastbound Interstate 80 exit ramp that leads to eastbound Interstate 88. East Moline Fire and Police, Rock Island Arsenal Fire and Rock Island County Sheriff's...
ourquadcities.com

Police: Suspect drew knife on arresting officer early Thursday

A 42-year-old Davenport man is behind bars after police say he drew a knife during his arrest on a warrant early Thursday. Anthony Stock faces a felony charge of interference with official acts – dangerous weapon, court records say. Davenport Police conducted a wanted-party check shortly before 1 a.m....
DAVENPORT, IA
cwbradio.com

Curtiss Man Sentenced for 10th OWI

A Curtiss man has been sentenced for possession and 10th OWI. According to court records, in December of last year, authorities received a report of a truck in the ditch in the Town of Hoard at the intersection of Center Road and Romadka Avenue. When authorities arrived, the truck had...
CLARK COUNTY, WI
ourquadcities.com

Semi rollover off I-80 results in hazardous spill

Illinois State Police District 7 units are on the scene handling an overturned semi-trailer, on the ramp from I-80 eastbound in East Moline to I-88 eastbound. The crash resulted in a hazardous material spill – flammable liquid UN1197, according to State Police. The ramp will be closed for an extended period of time. Motorists are advised to use an alternate route.
EAST MOLINE, IL
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

State Patrol: Man arrested near Lake Delton following multi-county chase wanted in multiple states

LAKE DELTON, Wis. — A 35-year-old North Dakota man faces multiple felony charges stemming from a multi-county high-speed chase last week that ended near Lake Delton. Dustin Hendricks, of Willison, North Dakota, made an initial appearance in court Monday following the chase last Thursday afternoon. He is charged with felony counts of first-degree recklessly endangering safety and eluding an officer,...
LAKE DELTON, WI
rockfordscanner.com

Rockford Scanner™: Vehicle Hits A House, in Sterling

Parker2news is reporting that a vehicle has hit a house. It happened this evening around 11 pm in the 400 block of W 6th, in Sterling. Initial reports are saying 2 suspects, described as 2 black males wearing dark clothing fled from the vehicle. Police are searching the area for...
ROCKFORD, IL
winonaradio.com

Body Found in Winona Hiking Area

WINONA, Minn. (KWNO)-Two hikers reported finding a body of a male near Devil’s Cave Wednesday evening. Winona Police responded to the hiking area shortly before 7 p.m. Police say the man was discovered with a handgun and appeared to have died from an apparent gunshot wound. Police believe the...
WINONA, MN
WausauPilot

Wausau-area traffic crash leads to 5th OWI for Port Edwards man

A judge this week set a $2,000 cash bond for a Port Edwards man accused of fifth-offense operating while intoxicated, the result of a crash Tuesday in Weston. Police were called at about 5:45 p.m. May 10 to Schofield Avenue at Glad Street for a report of a single-vehicle crash with an injury. Officers arrived on scene to discover a Chevrolet Cavalier in a westbound lane with heavy damage to the passenger door and front end, with air bags deployed. Police say the driver of the vehicle, Thomas W. Shelley, veered into a grassy area off the roadway, struck two mailboxes and a tree before coming to a stop.
WAUSAU, WI
WQAD

Police reveal cause of death for rural Galena couple discovered dead in home

GALENA, Ill. — The Jo Daviess County Sheriff's Office on Friday, May 13 revealed the cause of death for a couple discovered in a rural Galena home back in February. According to a report from the sheriff's office, police received a report of a deceased couple found dead on Feb. 13. Upon arriving on the scene, the Jo Daviess County coroner confirmed the couple, Dan and Debra Welp, were deceased.
GALENA, IL

