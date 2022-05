A man from Cedar Rapids has been sentenced to two years in prison for assaulting a woman with the intent to sexually abuse her in Dubuque County. 51 year old Bart Friederick was sentenced in Iowa District Court of Dubuque County after entering an Alford plea to a charge of assault with intent to commit sexual abuse. An Alford plea is not an admission of guilt, but the defendant acknowledges that sufficient evidence for a conviction exists. Friederick initially was charged with third-degree sexual abuse but entered the plea for the amended charge. A report says Friederick assaulted a woman in November 2019 after a night spent consuming alcohol and smoking marijuana at a Dubuque County home.

DUBUQUE COUNTY, IA ・ 1 DAY AGO