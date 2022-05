On May 5, Vermont State Police responded to a stolen vehicle report at 1310 VT Route 108 in Cambridge. They learned that 72-year-old John Ainsworth was approached by an unknown male who asked for help with a broken-down vehicle. When Ainsworth attempted to help, the male jumped into Ainsworth’s vehicle, a 2020 Subaru Outback, and drove away, leaving behind a car that was stolen.

CAMBRIDGE, VT ・ 2 DAYS AGO