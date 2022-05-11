ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bainbridge, GA

Driver saved as tractor-trailer submerged in Flint River in Bainbridge

By WALB News Team
WALB 10
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBAINBRIDGE, Ga. (WALB) - A man is lucky to be alive after losing control of the wheel resulting in his tractor-trailer being submerged...

www.walb.com

WALB 10

East Albany street to temporarily close for speed table installment

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - An East Albany street will temporarily close starting Monday, May 16, for the installment of speed tables. Work will begin on the 2600 and 2700 blocks of Yorktown Avenue at 8 a.m. and will last for approximately three days or until the work is complete. Drivers...
ALBANY, GA
WJHG-TV

At least one person dead in crash on I-10 in Washington County

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - At least one person is dead following a crash in Washington County on Interstate 10 Friday. Florida Highway Patrol Troopers tell us the crash happened around 3:50 p.m. just inside Washington County on I-10. Troopers say a pickup truck was driving west when the driver entered the grass median. They say the driver tried to get back onto the road but overcorrected, causing the truck to cross into the emergency lane and flip.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Motorcyclist dies in Collier County in Friday night crash

A 29-year-old Naples man died on Friday night as he was riding his motorcycle after an SUV collided with him on Immokalee Road in Collier County. The crash happened east of Randall Road just before 9 p.m., according to troopers. Florida Highway Patrol said the SUV, driven by a 50-year-old...
COLLIER COUNTY, FL
Bainbridge, GA
WMBB

Ga. woman charged with DUI manslaughter in PCB crash

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — A Senoia, Ga. woman is now facing a DUI manslaughter charge following the death of motorcyclist in a wreck on Panama City Beach. A 47-year-old was driving a Harley Davidson motorcycle on April 30th south on Silver Sands Drive and was attempting to make a left turn onto Thomas […]
PANAMA CITY BEACH, FL
WCTV

2 seriously injured in Wakulla crash

WAKULLA COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) - The Florida Highway Patrol says two people were seriously injured in a crash Thursday evening on Coastal Hwy. The crash happened around 6:07 p.m. and involved two vehicles: a Ford and a Toyota. According to the FHP, both drivers are Wakulla County residents. The driver...
WAKULLA COUNTY, FL
alachuachronicle.com

Driver transported to hospital after dump truck accident in Archer

Alachua County Fire Rescue responded to a vehicle accident with fire on State Road 45 in Archer at 12:56 p.m. today. Engine 82 and Tanker 82 arrived on scene to find a dump truck that struck a tree. Engine 82 extinguished a small fire in the engine compartment and also...
ARCHER, FL
WALB 10

Valdosta man arrested for stolen VSU golf cart

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - A Valdosta man was arrested after stealing a golf cart from Valdosta State University, according to a report by the police department. Police said on Thursday, around 10:43 a.m., officers responded to the 2300 block of Dukes Avenue in an attempt to find a golf cart that was stolen from VSU.
VALDOSTA, GA
southgatv.com

APD cuffs trio of alleged car thieves

ALBANY, GA – Three alleged car thieves are off the streets of Albany after police officers recognize a stolen vehicle and sprung into action. Police say around 3:30 Thursday afternoon, Albany police officers spotted a 2003 Toyota Camry in the 800 block of Cotton Alley. Officers say the vehicle...
ALBANY, GA
WALB 10

Police investigating after juvenile shot at Albany motel

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Albany police are investigating after a juvenile was shot Thursday, according to a release from the agency. Police say they responded to a shooting at the Luxury Inn, in the 200 block of Thornton Drive, around 7:46 p.m. The juvenile reported to police that he was...
ALBANY, GA
WALB 10

Man arrested after several Albany burglaries

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A man has been arrested after a burglary into several storage sheds, according to the Albany Police Department (APD). APD said on Thursday, officers responded to a burglary in the 1500 block of Gillionville Road. Police said Christopher Willis broke into 16 storage sheds by cutting...
ALBANY, GA
wtvy.com

Coffee County man charged with murder for car crash

COFFEE COUNTY, Ala. (WTVY) - A man involved in a single-vehicle fatality crash has been arrested, according to Coffee County Sheriffs. Investigators say on Thursday, May 12, Troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s (ALEA) Highway Patrol Division arrested and officially charged Alex Rivera Hernandez, 37, of Enterprise with Murder.
COFFEE COUNTY, AL
ABC Action News

Florida woman found dead in septic tank

NORTH PORT, Fla. — The North Port Police Department confirmed a 74-year-old woman was found dead in a septic tank on Tuesday afternoon. Officers said that it appears to be a tragic accident and that she fell in. According to police, a septic company came out a year ago...
NORTH PORT, FL
WALB 10

Small plane crashes on bridge near Miami, striking an SUV

MIAMI (AP) — A small plane has crashed on a bridge near Miami, striking an SUV and bursting into flames. The Federal Aviation Administration reported the single-engine Cessna 172 lost power just before Saturday’s crash. Social media posts showed the plane burning on the bridge. Drone video showed...
MIAMI, FL
weisradio.com

Victims Names Released in Fatal Northwest Georgia Auto Accident

The names of the two people fatally injured in a two-vehicle collision, taking place on Monday morning in Chattooga County in northwest Georgia, have now been released. Georgia State Patrol units responded to that crash on the Trion-Teloga Road just east of Bankey Farm Road at 11:42am; according to that report, a 2000 Honda Accord had been traveling east on Trion-Teloga Road, then crossed the center line, striking a 2002 Chevrolet 2500 pickup, going in the opposite direction. Following impact, the pickup left the roadway, went down an embankment, then overturned. The driver had to be ait-lifted to Erlanger Medical Center and was listed in critical condition; meanwhile a female passenger in that truck was taken by ambulance to the Atrium Medical Center in Rome, listed in stable condition.
CHATTOOGA COUNTY, GA
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Possible world record fish caught in Georgia

CHARLTON COUNTY, Ga. — When Lester Roberts stepped up to the Satilla River near Folkston, he likely never expected to walk away with a record catch. Roberts now holds the Georgia record for a redbreast sunfish and the catch is a pending world record tie. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News...
FOLKSTON, GA

