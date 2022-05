Get ready for a summer of entertainment at the New Hope Performance Center! Music in the Park happens Wednesday evenings, and the line-up includes The Teddy Bear Band and Rich & The Resistors on May 25, Dirty Shorts Brass Band on June 8, The Jolly Pops with a special day-time performance on June 15 from 10 to 11 am, and Mitchell Hall & The Tennessee Trio on June 22. All performances are 7 to 8:30pm, except for The Jolly Pops. Also, young movie buffs and their families can enjoy a free Movie in the Park. Watch The Lego Movie on a jumbo screen on Thursday, June 16, starting at 9:15pm. Concessions will be available for purchase. Come a little early to get your spot and participate in activities before the movie starts! For the full schedule of Music and Movies in the Park, go to http://www.newhopemn.gov/performancecenter.

