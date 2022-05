HOUSTON, Miss. (AP) — New Hope Church, on a country road halfway between Houlka and Okolona, was founded on Oct. 6, 1866, less than a year after the Civil War ended. On that day, Isaac Mullins and William Gaskin deeded ground to the Methodist Episcopal Church South “for the establishment of a church on that site,” according to church records. There has been a church on that site ever since.

CHICKASAW COUNTY, MS ・ 8 HOURS AGO