Edina, MN

Wayzata Boys Tennis Beats Edina

By Jason Melillo
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn a matchup of two of the top boys tennis teams in the state, Wayzata scored a big...

Maple Grove Softball Edges Anoka in Extra Innings

The Maple Grove softball team edged Anoka 2-1 in eight innings in a good matchup Thursday. Pitchers Maddie Whilm of Maple Grove and Avery Woullet of Anoka made it tough to score. Some key defensive plays, especially by Anoka, helped keep the game scoreless until the fifth. The Tornadoes scored...
MAPLE GROVE, MN
CCX Sports Spotlight: Natalie DenHartog, Minnesota Softball

In this week’s CCX Sports Spotlight segment, John Jacobson profiles University of Minnesota softball outfielder Natalie DenHartog. The 2018 Hopkins High School graduate is a senior outfielder for the Gophers. An All-Big Ten player since her freshman year, DenHartog carries a .358 career batting average and is Minnesota’s all-time leader in career homeruns with 54.
HOPKINS, MN
North Hennepin Community College Looks to Relaunch Aikido Class

Sometimes, the world of academia involves more than lectures and textbooks. Although it’s not often that you’ll find a college class involving hand-to-hand combat where one wrong move could get you tossed to the ground. North Hennepin Community College sophomore Amari Townsend is one of the students who...
BROOKLYN PARK, MN
Power Outages from Storms Push Some Schools into E-Learning Days

Park Center High School and Brooklyn Middle School are in e-learning on Thursday after storms Wednesday night caused widespread power outages. A notification from Osseo Area Schools says that security and electrical systems, including lighting and air conditioning, are not functioning. Students were asked to stay home and use their school-provided device to learn with teachers connecting with families later in the day.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Cleanup Day in Maple Grove

A sure sign of spring in Maple Grove is the annual Cleanup Day! Residents can get rid of items like old appliances and air conditioners for a small fee. Scrap metal can be dropped off free of charge, and electronics and furniture are not accepted. Cleanup Day is Saturday, May 21 from 8 am to noon at the Maple Grove Public Works Facility. For a complete list of accepted materials and prices, go to http://www.maplegrovemn.gov/cleanup.
MAPLE GROVE, MN
Veteran Art Show Opens May 19 at Maple Grove Arts Center

A unique art exhibit is being held at the Maple Grove Arts Center. For the first time at the center, the artwork of military veterans will be featured. “I think it’s important to showcase veterans because I don’t think we give them due diligence in this country,” said Maple Grove Arts Center Founder Lorrie Link. “There’s a lot of groups of people who don’t get the recognition they deserve. I think we have a lot in Maple Grove that we need to showcase.”
MAPLE GROVE, MN
Anoka-Hennepin District Copes with Soaring Diesel Prices

Twin Cities gas prices are up to $4.11 cents per gallon on average. That’s about $1.30 higher than a year ago, and the impact is being felt all over. Diesel prices are even higher than that, significantly impacting local school districts who need diesel fuel for school buses. According to AAA, the average cost of a gallon of diesel in the Twin Cities is $5.31 a gallon.
ANOKA, MN
Maple Grove WWII Veteran Turns 100

A local World War II veteran celebrated a significant milestone on Friday. Everett Miller celebrated his 100th birthday at his senior living residence in Maple Grove. SilverCreek on Main threw a big party to celebrate this significant milestone. Miller served in the U.S. Army Air Corps during World War II....
MAPLE GROVE, MN
International Food Village Proposed for Brooklyn Center Target Site

A concept plan for an international food village aims to make Brooklyn Center a destination for global food. The ambitious new project is led by James Sanigular, owner of International Food Corporation, which supplies global foods to retailers like Cub and Hy-Vee. The main portion of the project would convert...
BROOKLYN CENTER, MN
Three Arrested After High-Speed Chase, Gunfire in Brooklyn Park

Police in Brooklyn Center and Brooklyn Park teamed up to stop several suspects who fled from a city park after a report of gunshots fired. Brooklyn Park police initially responded to Brookdale Park shortly before 8:30 p.m. Thursday. When officers arrived, a vehicle fled at a high rate of speed, running stop signs and red lights.
BROOKLYN PARK, MN
Gunman Surrenders in Brooklyn Park After Neighborhood Lockdown

There were tense moments for residents in one Brooklyn Park neighborhood Wednesday afternoon after a man was seen walking around with a gun. Brooklyn Park police sent out an alert shortly after 3:15 p.m. Wednesday describing that an older white man wearing a camouflaged jacket was spotted with a gun.
BROOKLYN PARK, MN
Brooklyn Park Police Investigate Armed Carjacking

Brooklyn Park police are investigating an armed carjacking that occurred in the 9600 block of Colorado Lane North just after 7:30 p.m. Wednesday. Police say the victim was sitting in the car when two people approached the vehicle. One had a gun. The thieves then fled in the victim’s vehicle.
BROOKLYN PARK, MN
Powerful Twin Cities Storms Knock Out Power, Down Trees in Crystal

A powerful storm that included torrential rain, hail and high winds impacted several northwest suburbs Wednesday night with significant damage seen across Crystal. Xcel Energy crews worked to restore power early Thursday morning throughout several Crystal neighborhoods. Christina Bemis and her family were headed down to the basement when they...
CRYSTAL, MN
Brooklyn Center Announces Police Chief Finalists

Brooklyn Center announced Friday the names of two finalists to fill the city’s vacant police chief role. The finalists include Kathy Hughes, current director of security for the Robbinsdale School District. According to her LinkedIn profile, Hughes was also the former emergency communications director for the city of Minneapolis for a nearly two-year period ending in 2021. Prior to that, Hughes was a Hennepin County Sheriff’s Office captain for more than 30 years.
BROOKLYN CENTER, MN
Music & Movies in the Park in New Hope

Get ready for a summer of entertainment at the New Hope Performance Center! Music in the Park happens Wednesday evenings, and the line-up includes The Teddy Bear Band and Rich & The Resistors on May 25, Dirty Shorts Brass Band on June 8, The Jolly Pops with a special day-time performance on June 15 from 10 to 11 am, and Mitchell Hall & The Tennessee Trio on June 22. All performances are 7 to 8:30pm, except for The Jolly Pops. Also, young movie buffs and their families can enjoy a free Movie in the Park. Watch The Lego Movie on a jumbo screen on Thursday, June 16, starting at 9:15pm. Concessions will be available for purchase. Come a little early to get your spot and participate in activities before the movie starts! For the full schedule of Music and Movies in the Park, go to http://www.newhopemn.gov/performancecenter.
NEW HOPE, MN
Saturday is World Migratory Bird Day, Celebrate at Eastman Nature Center

“It’s a chance for people to get out and learn a little about birds,” explained Vicky Wachtler, an interpretative naturalist at the Eastman Nature Center. Wachtler says since the leaves aren’t fully on the trees, it’s the perfect time to go birdwatching. “A lot of our...
LIFESTYLE
Brooklyn Park Police Use Surveillance Cameras to Help Deter Crime

Brooklyn park police have brought in new surveillance equipment to help fight crime this summer. Residents will start seeing more mobile trailer cameras that will be placed in strategic locations throughout the city. “It kind of serves two functions. It provides a sense of safety and security for residents who...
BROOKLYN PARK, MN
Construction Progress on the New Crystal Police Station

Construction continues on the new Crystal Police Station, as Chief Stephanie Revering says, “Things are going on every single day here. The framing has started inside of the upper level of the police department with offices and conference rooms, and they’re starting to sheet rock as well.” The work is on schedule and the Crystal police hope to move into the new facility and host an open house in the fall. The department outgrew its original building, and this updated police station provides that much needed space for department operations, including a larger evidence room, as Revering stresses its importance, “We had five different spaces in the city, not in just the old police department, but throughout the city, where we were storing evidence which is not a good thing for case preparation or for efficiencies and effectiveness for our organization, so that alone is huge.” There will also be an underground garage to house police vehicles and just more space in general, as Chief Revering adds, “We actually grew out of the locker room in the mens’ area because we didn’t have enough space, and so now we finally… each individual officer will have their own locker, their own individual space, along with the female locker room will be more expansive as well. We now will have training spaces for other police departments to come train at. We will have spaces for our community to be able to have meetings if they would like to host meetings here themselves so that’s exciting.” As construction progresses, one thing Chief Revering wants the community to know is how thankful the Crystal Police are, saying “We are very grateful to the community and to our city council. The building is going to be definitely something that we will be to have for the next 60 to 100 years.” For more information, go to police.crystalmn.gov.
CRYSTAL, MN

