Wayzata Boys Tennis Beats Edina

Construction continues on the new Crystal Police Station, as Chief Stephanie Revering says, “Things are going on every single day here. The framing has started inside of the upper level of the police department with offices and conference rooms, and they’re starting to sheet rock as well.” The work is on schedule and the Crystal police hope to move into the new facility and host an open house in the fall. The department outgrew its original building, and this updated police station provides that much needed space for department operations, including a larger evidence room, as Revering stresses its importance, “We had five different spaces in the city, not in just the old police department, but throughout the city, where we were storing evidence which is not a good thing for case preparation or for efficiencies and effectiveness for our organization, so that alone is huge.” There will also be an underground garage to house police vehicles and just more space in general, as Chief Revering adds, “We actually grew out of the locker room in the mens’ area because we didn’t have enough space, and so now we finally… each individual officer will have their own locker, their own individual space, along with the female locker room will be more expansive as well. We now will have training spaces for other police departments to come train at. We will have spaces for our community to be able to have meetings if they would like to host meetings here themselves so that’s exciting.” As construction progresses, one thing Chief Revering wants the community to know is how thankful the Crystal Police are, saying “We are very grateful to the community and to our city council. The building is going to be definitely something that we will be to have for the next 60 to 100 years.” For more information, go to police.crystalmn.gov.

CRYSTAL, MN ・ 2 DAYS AGO