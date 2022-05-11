Diane Kruger Revealed the Name — & a Rare Photo — of Her 3-Year-Old Daughter with Norman Reedus

Click here to read the full article.

Diane Kruger chose a sweet, fitting name for her daughter. The actress shared with PEOPLE that her three-year-old, who she shares with partner Norman Reedus , is named Nova Tennessee for two important reasons.

“I had her late in life at 42, and [Norman] had a child when he was much younger,” Kruger explained. “‘Nova’ in Latin means new beginning, and a nova star keeps changing and is reborn. And we love Tennessee and the Smoky Mountains; we do motorcycle trips there.” Her daughter’s nicknames include “Noonoo” and “Neenee.”

The proud mom followed up news of the big name reveal by sharing a snapshot of Nova on Instagram , alongside the caption: “ SPRINGGGGGGGGG 🙏🙏🙏🎶🎶”

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Diane Kruger (@dianekruger)

Kruger opened up to PEOPLE about the joys of being a first-time mother . “So many things at my age, you’ve done a thousand times, but just seeing it through her eyes again,” she said. “Whether it’s having ice cream for the first time or seeing snow for the first time there’s just something so refreshing and simple about that life as mother and daughter that I’ve just found magnificent.”

She’s also been refreshingly candid about the wonderfully unique experience of having a child later in life. Kruger, who gave birth to Nova was she was 42, told the Sunday Telegraph that she’s glad she didn’t have a child when she was 30. “I think I would have absolutely resented it for all the things that you have to give up because today I am happy to do so. I have been to every party, I have been to every country that I wanted to visit. So I’m 100 percent ready and willing to give my kid that attention.”

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Diane Kruger (@dianekruger)

Nova, Kruger noted, was a surprise — and a very happy one at that. “For a long time, the desire for a child didn’t preoccupy me,” Kruger explained to Madame Figaro in 2019. “I had my ways. I was fine without one. In short, I didn’t feel absolutely ready. Life ensured my daughter arrived at the right time. It was a surprise, and she is beautiful.”

From Illusia to Zillion, here are a few of the most unique celebrity baby names .