Tornado Warning issued for Martin, Watonwan by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-14 21:39:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-16 13:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Jackson FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 215 AM CDT SUNDAY * WHAT...Urban and small stream flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of southern Illinois, including the following areas, Jackson and Perry. * WHEN...Until 215 AM CDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 1105 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause urban and small stream flooding. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. - Additional rainfall amounts of 0.5 to 1 inch are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Carbondale, Murphysboro, De Soto, Elkville, Hurst, Ava, Willisville, Cedar Lake Area, Makanda, Dowell, Campbell Hill and Vergennes. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

JACKSON COUNTY, IL ・ 8 HOURS AGO