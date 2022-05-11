ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

Fatal crashes in Pa. jumped nearly 9% in 2021, continuing a deadly trend during COVID

By Sarah Cassi
LehighValleyLive.com
LehighValleyLive.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

It’s a disturbing and deadly trend during the COVID-19 pandemic: fewer passenger cars on the roads but the number of fatal crashes increasing. Pennsylvania has not been immune and on Wednesday, the Department of Transportation announced a 9% increase in traffic deaths last year, from 1,129 fatalities in 2020 to 1,230...

www.lehighvalleylive.com

Comments / 5

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Distracted Driving#Covid#Road Traffic Safety#Traffic Accident#Penndot Records
