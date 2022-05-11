Fatal crashes in Pa. jumped nearly 9% in 2021, continuing a deadly trend during COVID
By Sarah Cassi
LehighValleyLive.com
3 days ago
It’s a disturbing and deadly trend during the COVID-19 pandemic: fewer passenger cars on the roads but the number of fatal crashes increasing. Pennsylvania has not been immune and on Wednesday, the Department of Transportation announced a 9% increase in traffic deaths last year, from 1,129 fatalities in 2020 to 1,230...
Lehigh and Northampton counties are experiencing “high” community levels of COVID-19, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says, based on calculations released Thursday. That means the CDC recommends:. Wear a mask indoors in public. Stay up to date with COVID-19 vaccines. Get tested if you have...
A serious crash Friday morning involving a motorcycle and a sedan resulted in injuries at a North Whitehall Township intersection, Pennsylvania State Police report. The wreck happened just after 6:30 a.m. at Old Post Road and Park Valley Road, Trooper Nathan Branosky tweeted. A detour was set up and the...
A rollover crash early Saturday on Route 22 sent the driver to the hospital with serious injuries and closed the westbound highway for hours, Pennsylvania State Police report. The crash around 2 a.m. just west of Route 33 in Bethlehem Township involved a Toyota sedan, state police spokesman Trooper Nathan Branosky said.
As the stealth omicron surge continues, Pennsylvania is averaging just over 3,000 new COVID-19 cases per day over the last week, according to data from the Pennsylvania Department of Health. Specifically, the state’s case rate has increased to 3,112 in the last week as case numbers continue to climb. The...
An Allentown police officer was arrested and charged with driving under the influence of alcohol after a crash in late February in Carbon County, authorities say. Joseph Frederick Krebs, 33, of Jim Thorpe, told Mahoning Township police that just before 7 p.m. Feb. 26 a deer ran in front of the black 2019 Ford F150 that he was driving east in the 100 block of Packerton Dam Drive, court papers say.
A 31-year-old Palmer Township man died after the motorcycle he was riding smashed into a car stopped for traffic Thursday evening in the 2400 block of Nazareth Road (Route 248) in the township, authorities said Friday. Van Cummings, of the 2600 block of Seip Avenue, died at St. Luke’s Hospital...
Could a beer bought at one of the region’s three major airports finally cost less than buying a brew at Yankee Stadium?. A investigation that found 25 customers were charged an “indefensible” $23 to $27 for a “seasonal beer” purchased from a LaGuardia airport eatery last summer, the Port Authority Office of the Inspector General confirmed. By comparison, the $27 charge is almost twice the price of a large can of premium beer sold at Yankee Stadium concessions.
A New York man who went on a violent, multi-state crime spree has been convicted by a jury and faces the possibility of life in prison, federal authorities said. Luis Figueroa, 41, of the Bronx, was convicted of criminal sexual assault, kidnapping, possession of a firearm, and assaulting an employee of the United States, the U.S. Attorney’s Office in New Jersey announced in a press release on Friday.
A woman was injured Wednesday afternoon in Sussex County after she was attacked by a black bear while she was walking down a road to check her mail, officials said. The incident happened around 4:30 p.m. in Lafayette on Gorney Road, according to a statement from the New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection. The 34-year-old woman saw two to three bears and was “involved in a physical encounter with one of them.”
Two Republicans hope to earn their party’s vote Tuesday to go up against incumbent Democrat Susan Wild this fall. Kevin Dellicker and Lisa Scheller are running in the Republican primary election on May 17 for the 7th District seat in the U.S. House of Representatives. That seat is held by Wild, a two-term incumbent.
Chants echoed amid megaphone siren wails and the honking horns of passersby as abortion rights advocates rallied Saturday morning in Bethlehem. Planned Parenthood organized and promoted “Bans Off Our Bodies” rallies across the U.S. in response to the leak earlier this month of a U.S. Supreme Court draft opinion suggesting Roe v. Wade will be overturned.
If you steal $315,000 from a charity established to provide financial protection for volunteer firefighters, you don’t get to keep collecting your public pension. This isn’t a statement that should require much deliberation, but former Allentown police officer Corey Edward Cole Jr. apparently felt otherwise. Cole pleaded guilty in January 2020 to the theft from the Fireman’s Relief Fund Association of Lehigh Township, where he previously served as treasurer. But Cole’s sentencing was delayed while he fought with the City of Allentown over his pension. The fight dragged out for so long that Cole withdrew the guilty plea. He rightfully lost and will not get his pension. With that matter now resolved, Cole this month re-entered his plea and will finally be sentenced for his crimes on July 13. It’s a shame that the city had to go through such an arduous process for a resolution that is obvious to anyone who knows the difference between right and wrong. If Cole, who prosecutors say spent the loot on online shopping and entertainment, sincerely wanted to pay back his debt to society, he could’ve started by voluntarily forfeiting his pension instead of fighting for two years to keep it. This is something we hope Northampton County President Judge Michael J. Koury can take into consideration before he hands down the sentence.
Northampton County residents should not panic next Friday morning when they see military helicopters landing and taking off in the area. The Chinook and Black Hawk helicopters will visit Braden Airpark in Forks Township for the U.S. Army Charlie Company 1/109th Infantry Regiment. The exercise will run from 8-9 a.m....
The family of Gabrielle Carisone received a call no one ever wants to get. They were told Carisone, 28, sustained third-degree burns over 40% of her body after a fire swept through her condominium in a May 1 blaze that damaged over a dozen units at the Union Hills Condominiums complex in Union Township.
Thanks to COVID-19, there was no Memorial Day parade in Easton in 2020. The parade will return Monday, May 30, after the two-year hiatus, according to a news release. This year marks the 123rd Memorial Day Parade in Easton’s history, the release says. The parade starts at 10:30 a.m....
At-home COVID-19 tests can give you insight into whether you have a current coronavirus infection and can provide results in as little as a few minutes. Here’s what you need to know about how to get them, how to use them, when to take them and what your results mean.
Buffalo, N.Y. — An 18-year-old man drove hours from a county in New York state before opening fire at a Buffalo supermarket in what high-ranking police and government officials are calling a racially motivated attack that left 10 people dead. The gunman - sporting a rifle and body armor...
Thanks to a great friend, I had the opportunity to meet Pennsylvania candidate for lieutenant governor Jeff Coleman at a fundraising event at Hotel Bethlehem. Many people may be turned off by his political affiliation, but hear me out. He’s actually much more than a Republican. He doesn’t like candidates...
Journalists at the Morning Call newspaper have begun a 24-hour walkout and held a rally Friday over “wage discrimination, production requirements and lack of newsroom diversity,” according to a news release. The Allentown newspaper has no newsroom, and reporters are required to work from home with no compensation...
2020 was a tough year to open a brick-and-mortar business. But the gift shop LEARKE made it through the stay-at-home and social distancing periods of COVID-19. Then a crane went up this January to build a new parking deck, restricting traffic to one direction on Fourth Street in Easton. Then...
