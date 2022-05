Ivie Mai Jean Tate, 4 years old, passed away Wednesday, May 11, 2022 at her home in Rock Springs, Wyoming. She was born on November 21, 2017 in Rock Springs, Wyoming. Ivie is the true definition of a warrior! She woke up every morning and fought demons most don’t encounter in a lifetime. Most days you couldn’t even notice that she was sick. Her smile lit up rooms and everyone she met fell in love with her.

ROCK SPRINGS, WY ・ 1 DAY AGO