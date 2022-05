FLINT, MI -- Channing Robinson-Holmes has some free advice if you think filing a Flint water crisis claim won’t pay off or be worth the hassle. “If you don’t submit a claim, you’re not getting anything and the process is not that difficult ... It’s worth your time,” said Robinson-Holmes, an attorney who’s helped organize two days of assistance for anyone who needs help filing a claim for a part of the $626-million settlement with the state of Michigan and others.

