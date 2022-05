Four Oaks Elementary third grade teacher Jennifer Beninate was named the 2022 Johnston County Teacher of the Year at the annual Flame for Learning Award banquet on April 26. Beninate is the epitome of a teacher, which by definition is someone who imparts knowledge and enlightens. It’s immediately obvious that teaching is her calling. She draws inspiration from her idol Mary Poppins and speaks to her students lovingly and calmly. “Teaching is just a way I get to be Mary Poppins every day,” she said.

