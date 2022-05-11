Man from viral video arrested for aggravated assault

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A man has been arrested for aggravated assault after a viral video shows him striking a woman.

On Sunday, at approximately 4:30 a.m. Orlando Perez struck a female on East 10th Street and East Levee Street in Brownsville.

Video of the assault circulated on social media, according to Brownsville PD.

Later that same day, the woman filed a report of the assault at 9 p.m.

Brownsville PD Investigations Unit located Perez and served a warrant.

Perez was arraigned Wednesday and charged with Aggravated Assault, a second-degree felony, with a bond of $20,000.

