Brownsville, TX

Man from viral video arrested for aggravated assault

By Victoria Lopez
 3 days ago

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A man has been arrested for aggravated assault after a viral video shows him striking a woman.

On Sunday, at approximately 4:30 a.m. Orlando Perez struck a female on East 10th Street and East Levee Street in Brownsville.

Video of the assault circulated on social media, according to Brownsville PD.

Later that same day, the woman filed a report of the assault at 9 p.m.

Brownsville PD Investigations Unit located Perez and served a warrant.

Perez was arraigned Wednesday and charged with Aggravated Assault, a second-degree felony, with a bond of $20,000.

Police identify body found in Brownsville

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Brownsville police have released the identity of the man that was found at the Brownsville Sports Park. In a press release, authorities said the man was 59-year-old Hector Cerda from Brownsville. On May 7, police received a call about a body that was found on a dirt road between the Sports […]
BROWNSVILLE, TX
Officer charged following indecent assault

LAREDO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Laredo Police Department has placed an officer on administrative re-assignment following an indecent assault. On April 6, Laredo PD received a complaint against an on-duty police officer. The complaint claimed that Jesus Hernandez, a 25-year veteran police officer, touched a woman in a “sexual manner over her clothes” while assisting […]
LAREDO, TX
Pharr man pleads guilty to smuggling $600k of heroin and meth

MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A Pharr man plead guilty to smuggling over $600,000 worth of methamphetamine and heroin. Gerardo Jimenez, 30, plead guilty on May 11, according to a media release from U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE). The release stated that Jimenez admitted that on Nov. 30, 2020, he entered the Hidalgo Port of […]
PHARR, TX
Four arrested after cross-city car chase

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Four were arrested for the theft of a motor vehicle that led to a cross-city car chase. Kaitlynn Munoz, 29, Alejandra Sanchez, 30, Rosalinda Torres, 30, and Daniel Arguellas, 39, were arrested on charges of motor vehicle theft and engaging in organized criminal activity, according to a release from Harlingen PD. […]
HARLINGEN, TX
ValleyCentral

ValleyCentral

