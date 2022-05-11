ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lady Gaga takes the next step with her beauty collection Haus Labs

By Daniel Neira
 3 days ago

Lady Gaga is ready to take the next step with her beauty collection Haus Labs ! The iconic singer has revealed that her line will be available online and in the popular beauty retailer Sephora next month.

“I’m extremely excited to announce that we are bringing brand-new, supercharged, clean artistry makeup to the world, through a place that has inspired me for years, Sephora!” Gaga shared on social media.

She continued, “At Haus Labs, artistry is for everyone, and no one should have to damage their skin or sacrifice their principles and values to be self-expressive with high-performance makeup.”

Fans of Haus Labs products will be able to make purchases in 25 stores for now in Canada and the United States, while clients outside the two countries will be able to find all products on the official website.

She also announced that the brand is expanding to more locations, sharing her appreciation for her fans and loyal followers, “Thank you from the bottom of my heart for helping make this dream come true. The Future Is Beautiful.”

The actress and singer is known for having a unique style in her fashion choices and makeup, as she described the brand during the official launch, “It’s powerful, it’s beautiful, and it’s how I found my voice with makeup,“ adding that through makeup she “discovered myself, but also other people discovered me, for me, through the way that I was expressing myself.”

