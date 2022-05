No one was injured after a car smashed through a front window of Great Harvest Bread (1711 Centre Plaza) in Fairlington Centre on Tuesday night (May 10). The incident occurred at around 7 p.m., which is after the bakery is closed. An employee was working in a back room when a driver parked in front of the business put the car in drive instead of reverse and crashed into the building. No one was injured and the driver stayed at the scene.

2 DAYS AGO