SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Peak kitten and puppy season is here in southwest Missouri. The Southwest Missouri Humane Society needs help with taking in pets. Katie Newcomb, Marketing Manager for the Southwest Missouri Humane Society, said being a foster parent for a cat or dog can quite literally save their lives. Newcomb said this time of year, many strays come in pregnant, and the humane society can’t hold every animal, sometimes having to make room in hallways and bathrooms.

SPRINGFIELD, MO ・ 14 HOURS AGO