GREENWICH — Like pizza and ice cream, Robyn and Michael Bordes, the owners of a new eatery in town, said they work in harmony. “We’re like-minded in every aspect of what we do. Even from business to personal, we both have the same mentality,” Michael Bordes said. “It’s almost like if she says something, I would never say no — because that’s exactly what I want to do.”

GREENWICH, CT ・ 1 DAY AGO