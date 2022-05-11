ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cancer

New class of cancer drugs down, not out, after Roche trial setback - analysts

By Natalie Grover
Reuters
 3 days ago

LONDON, May 11 (Reuters) - The fresh blow to Roche’s hopes in a closely watched class of cancer immunotherapies cast a long shadow across the crowded field on Wednesday, but the latest setback is not the end of the road for these oncology treatments, analysts say.

Roche said an interim analysis of an ongoing clinical trial showed that its experimental drug, tiragolumab, failed to meaningfully slow disease progression in newly diagnosed patients with advanced non-small-cell lung cancer (NSCLC) in combination with its approved PD-L1 immunotherapy Tecentriq, versus Tecentriq alone.

The study will continue to evaluate whether the combination helps patients live longer, the gold standard for cancer treatments.

The news comes after the Swiss drugmaker disclosed in March tiragolumab had failed to slow progression of a rarer, more aggressive form of lung cancer.

Analysts had assigned a higher likelihood of success to the NSCLC trial, since it included patients with the most common form of lung cancer with high levels of PD-L1 proteins targeted by Tecentriq.

This emerging class of so-called anti-TIGIT therapies has already triggered a flurry of research and deal activity, including by Gilead Sciences, Merck & Co and GSK. Drugmakers are looking to nab a piece of the lucrative cancer market focused on a protein believed to help cancer cells thwart immune system detection.

Roche shares fell almost 7% on Wednesday for its worst day since March 2020, and took shares of its rivals in the field down with it.

“We see this failure as bad for the sector in general,” Truist Securities analyst Robyn Karnauskas wrote in a note, cautioning that final trial data are still to come. Roche is expected to provide fresh data from the study next year.

But she noted that for many immuno-oncology studies, much of the difference in results has been seen in overall survival benefit, rather than keeping the disease from worsening, known as progression-free survival.

The global cancer drug market is expected to balloon to $272 billion by 2030 from $136.2 billion in 2020, according to estimates from Precedence Research.

Chemotherapy and other targeted medicines are commonly used to bolster the effects of immunotherapies, such as the established PD-L1 and PD-1 checkpoint inhibitors such as Merck’s top-selling Keytruda. The fresh hope is that targeting two checkpoint proteins - TIGIT and PD-L1/PD-1 - will better treat a broader set of patients.

The Roche news follows the sting of a string of prominent immunotherapy combination failures in recent years.

RBC Capital Markets’ analyst Brian Abrahams said any benefit of TIGIT co-administration could take longer to play out, which is not uncommon with immuno-oncology therapies.

The disappointing result from the Roche trial is likely to cast doubt on whether the TIGIT class has additive efficacy in oncology, but clearer benefits could be achieved with a different drug/construct, he added.

The setback on Wednesday could also be linked to the way Roche designed a statistical plan for the trial, analysts cautioned, suggesting that the study still had a chance of eventually demonstrating positive results.

Evercore ISI analysts put out a note on Wednesday headlined: “I do NOT think TIGIT failed.”

Related
MedicalXpress

New drug shows promise slowing tumor growth in some hard-to-treat cancers

Scientists at Sinai Health and the University of Toronto say a new drug designed to block an enzyme essential for the survival of certain cancer cells shows promise in curbing tumor growth. The preclinical findings, published this month in the journal Nature, describe a new drug designed with CRISPR-Cas9 gene-editing...
CANCER
beckershospitalreview.com

Pfizer recalls blood pressure drug over cancer risk

Pfizer recalled five lots of Accupril, a hypertension drug, April 22 due to the presence of a compound that may increase cancer risk. The company observed N-nitroso-quinapril, a nitrosamine, in the drug during recent acceptable daily intake level testing. Nitrosamines, which are common in water and foods, can increase cancer risk if exposure is over acceptable levels for an extended period of time.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
MedicalXpress

Arthritis drug used to limit antibiotics in blood cancer patients

Researchers from the University of Adelaide and the Radboud University Medical Centre in the Netherlands have repurposed an arthritis drug to restrict the use of antibiotics in the treatment of side effects caused by blood cancer, including leukemia, lymphoma and myeloma. Anakinra—a biologic drug that helps to decrease inflammation in...
CANCER
scitechdaily.com

Failed Clinical Trial Leads to Scientific Breakthrough: Investigating Cancer Drug Toxicity Leads to Critical Discovery

Researchers uncover a new strategy to avoid cancer immunotherapy side effects. It’s not often that a failed clinical trial leads to a scientific breakthrough. When patients in the UK started experiencing negative side effects during a cancer immunotherapy trial, researchers at La Jolla Institute for Immunology (LJI) Center for Cancer Immunotherapy and University of Liverpool went back, examined the data, and worked with patient samples to determine what went wrong.
CANCER
The Independent

Families of people who died after taking Covid vaccine ‘ignored’ as zero compensation payouts made

Families with loved ones who died or suffered severe side effects after receiving the Covid vaccine say they are being “ignored”.More than 1,200 claims have been made to the Vaccines Damages Payment Scheme (VDPS), which entitles successful applicants to up to £120,000 if a causal link between vaccination and severe reaction, culminating in injury or death, is proven.But to date, the government is yet to pay out any form of compensation for affected individuals.Some applicants have been waiting nearly a year, despite families having medical certificates confirming that vaccination was responsible for the death of their loved ones.The government says...
PUBLIC HEALTH
MedicalXpress

Study identifies causes of cancer

A team of Yale-led researchers can now quantify the factors causing changes in the DNA that contribute most to cancer growth in tumors of most major tumor types. They write in a new paper, published in Molecular Biology and Evolution, that their new molecular analysis approach brings clarity to a longstanding debate over how much control humans have over developing cancer across time.
CANCER
MedicalXpress

AI may detect earliest signs of pancreatic cancer

An artificial intelligence (AI) tool developed by Cedars-Sinai investigators accurately predicted who would develop pancreatic cancer based on what their CT scan images looked like years prior to being diagnosed with the disease. The findings, which may help prevent death through early detection of one of the most challenging cancers to treat, are published in the journal Cancer Biomarkers.
CANCER
Medical News Today

New model may inform ‘how aggressively a lung cancer should be treated’

Lung cancer is the second most common cancer in the world. Although previous research shows early detection screening can improve mortality rates for lung cancer, there is the possibility of overdiagnosis and overtreatment for patients. Researchers from the Moffitt Cancer Center in Tampa, FL, developed a model based on radiomics...
TAMPA, FL
Daily Mail

Pfizer is forced to recall drug used to treat hypertension after pills were found to be contaminated with cancer-causing compounds

Pharmaceutical giant Pfizer is recalling five batches of its hypertension drug Accupril after it was found to contain chemicals that can cause cancer. The recall comes after research found that batches of the drug contained increased levels of a cancer-causing agent, nitrosamine. It was announced on March 22 and involves five batches of pills, each containing 90 bottles.
INDUSTRY
Medical News Today

Moderna's new COVID-19 booster protects better against Omicron and other variants

Moderna has said its updated COVID-19 vaccine booster protects better against several SARS-CoV-2 variants, including Omicron. The booster was designed to target two variants—the original variant and the Beta variant. The redesigned vaccine also remained more effective against the original, Beta, and Omicron variants six months after administration. The...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

