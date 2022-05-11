ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Jabari Walker heading to the NBA Draft Combine

By Matt Wadleigh
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Ze6wc_0faetefX00

Colorado Buffaloes star Jabari Walker made the decision to leave college early and head for the NBA draft .

Well, it looks more and more as if Walker made the right choice. On Tuesday, Shams Charania of The Athletic revealed the players going to the NBA Combine, and Walker was among the names listed.

Walker is fresh off of a terrific season for the Buffs, one in which they earned an NIT bid but wound up losing in the first round to St. Bonaventure.

Still, Walker did enough during the season to garner draft buzz and even had his name tied to the first round.

Here is the entire list of players headed for the NBA Combine.

Walker has a lot to prove, especially since a number of scouts have not seen him play.

Nonetheless, Walker appeared as a second-round choice in a recent mock draft from Bleacher Report , and if he performs well during the NBA Combine, he has a realistic shot to end up as a late first-round choice.

It will be worth monitoring Walker’s performance at the Combine and all of the activities heading into the NBA draft this summer, and at this rate, it would be surprising if Walker goes undrafted.

Contact/Follow us @BuffaloesWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Colorado news, notes and opinions.

Let us know your thoughts, comment on this story below. Join the conversation today.

List

Five Buffs with 2023 NFL draft chances

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3cY41r_0faetefX00

Comments / 0

Related
Larry Brown Sports

Frank Vogel is reportedly a candidate for 1 NBA coaching job

Frank Vogel reportedly has a chance to land on his feet quickly after being fired by the Los Angeles Lakers. Vogel is a candidate for the Charlotte Hornets head coach position, according to Jake Fischer of Bleacher Report. The Hornets are in the process of finishing their first round of interviews, but it sounds like Vogel remains on the list of candidates heading into round two.
NBA
Larry Brown Sports

Report: Lakers have standing trade offer for Russell Westbrook

The Los Angeles Lakers would probably love to move on from Russell Westbrook, and apparently they have a standing offer to do so. The Houston Rockets have an equally undesirable contract on their hands with John Wall, who is making $47.3 million next season. Houston reportedly offered Wall for Westbrook and a first-round pick at the trade deadline but got denied. Spotrac’s Keith Smith says that trade offer is still on the table.
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Henry Chisholm
Larry Brown Sports

76ers make decision on Doc Rivers’ future

Doc Rivers faced job security questions after the Philadelphia 76ers were eliminated from the playoffs on Thursday night, but the head coach is not going anywhere. Sixers president of basketball operations Daryl Morey told reporters on Friday that Rivers will return as the team’s head coach next season. Rivers, who attended the press conference with Morey, said he is still committed to leading the 76ers.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
MMA Fighting

Video: Former NFL running back Frank Gore lands vicious faceplant KO in pro boxing debut

Frank Gore celebrated his 39th birthday by picking up his first win in the boxing world in violent fashion. Gore made his pro debut at Saturday’s Gamebred Boxing event in Biloxi, Miss., and in the fourth round of his co-main event matchup with Yaya Olorunsola, Gore landed a combination, followed by a big right hand that sent Olorunsola face-first down to the canvas.
BILOXI, MS
The Spun

Kendrick Perkins 'Hopes' Doc Rivers Gets Fired For 1 Reason

The Philadelphia 76ers' disappointing second round playoff exit has some wondering if Doc Rivers' job is in danger. ESPN's Kendrick Perkins hopes it is. On Twitter following the Sixers' season-ending 99-90 loss tonight, Perkins shared that he wants his former Boston Celtics head coach to get fired. His reasoning? Rivers...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nba Draft Combine#Nfl Draft#Buffaloes#The Athletic#Buffs#Nit#Bleacher Report
Larry Brown Sports

Ben Simmons was petty on Twitter after 76ers got eliminated

Ben Simmons took a victory lap (if you can call it that) after his former team got eliminated from the playoffs on Thursday. The Brooklyn Nets star Simmons decided to be petty on Twitter, “liking” a couple of tweets dissing the Philadelphia 76ers and James Harden, whom Simmons was traded for in February. Simmons “liked” one tweet calling Harden “washed” and “out of shape” and another tweet from Skip Bayless criticizing Harden and saying that Simmons would eventually make their trade look foolish for the 76ers.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Yardbarker

SEC Star Darius Days To Workout With Knicks

On the prowl for game-changing talent in the 2022 NBA Draft, the New York Knicks have turned their focus toward an LSU Tiger. According to Locked On Network draft analyst Richard Stayman, the Knicks will welcome LSU power forward Darius Days in for a Friday workout. Days, who just wrapped up a four-year tenure in Baton Rouge, is projected to be chosen in the second round, where the Knicks are currently slated to pick 12th (42nd overall).
BATON ROUGE, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NBC Sports

2022 NBA Draft: Chet Holmgren is a unicorn

Wingspan: 7-6 2020/21 stats: 32 G, 14.1 ppg, 9.9 rpg, 1.9 apg, 0.8 spg, 3.7 bpg, 60.7 FG% (5.3/8.8), 39.0 3PT% (1.3/3.3), 71.7 FT% (2.2/3.1) Projections: NBC Sports Washington 2nd, Sports Illustrated 3rd, Ringer 2nd, Athletic 2nd, ESPN 1st, NBADraft.net 4th, Bleacher Report 1st. 5 things to know:. - The...
NBA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Ravens add star WR in latest 2023 mock draft by CBS Sports

The Baltimore Ravens have a need in their wide receiver room after they traded away No. 1 wideout Marquise Brown to the Arizona Cardinals on the first night of the 2022 draft. They’ll roll with young pass catchers such as Rashod Bateman, Devin Duvernay and others, but they could stand to add more at the position, especially during the 2023 offseason depending on how the wide receiver corps shakes out in 2022.
BALTIMORE, MD
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Ex-Buffs commit Bobi Klintman now heads to Wake Forest

The Colorado Buffaloes basketball team landed a commitment from Bobi Klintman in April after he previously de-committed from Maryland. However, that didn’t last long, and due to what Tad Boyle called “unforeseen circumstances,” Klintman was forced to de-commit from the Buffs in early May. Now, Klintman has decided to head to the ACC and play for Wake Forest, according to a social media post from Klintman himself. It was a mess of a situation, and losing a player as highly ranked as Klintman (he is ranked No. 123 in the class of 2022), isn’t what the Buffs were hoping for. So, for those keeping track,...
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
Yardbarker

NBA Draft: 'The Ringer' Mock Brings Baylor Standout to Knicks

The Big 12's top sixth man is projected to go 11th in the latest NBA mock draft from The Ringer. With the 11th pick in the fictional draft, the New York Knicks (current holders of the 11th pick based on lottery odds) are slated to take one-and-done star Jeremy Sochan out of Baylor. Sochan, who turns 19 on Friday, is the current holder of the Big 12's Sixth Man of the Year title, earning the title with averages of 9.2 points and 6.4 rebounds.
NBA
NBC Sports

2022 NBA Draft: Banchero would bring high ceiling to Wizards

Wingspan: 7-1 2020/21 stats: 39 G, 17.2 ppg, 7.8 rpg, 3.2 apg, 1.1 spg, 0.9 bpg, 47.8 FG% (6.3/13.2), 33.8 3PT% (1.1/3.3), 72.9 FT% (3.5/4.8) Projections: NBC Sports Washington 3rd, Sports Illustrated 2nd, Ringer 3rd, Athletic 3rd, ESPN 3rd, NBADraft.net 3rd, Bleacher Report 2nd. 5 things to know:. -Banchero is...
NBA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

109K+
Followers
155K+
Post
41M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy