Police Seeking Steel Porker Mascot Stolen From Highland’s County Smoke Shack

LAKE PLACID, Fla. – Police are actively seeking information into the theft of the Smoke Shack’s steel mascot, located in Lake Placid, Florida.

“It takes a sorry character(s) to steal from a business that already suffered a major loss. I hope this community will do whatever it takes to help us get this back and put those responsible for the theft where they belong,” said Lake Placid Police Department.

If anyone has information, please contact officer Aaron Allred at 863-699-3757.

