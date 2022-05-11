Selma Blair claims high school dean sexually assaulted her as a freshman

Selma Blair says she was sexually assaulted as a teenager by one of her boarding school deans.

“I thought he was the greatest man I had ever met,” the actress, now 49, alleges in her upcoming “Mean Baby” memoir (per People).

“Handsome. Tall. So generous. I’m sure you can see where this is all going. But at that time, I couldn’t have predicted it. I trusted authority. I was just a teenager.”

The “Cruel Intentions” star — who attended Cranbrook boarding school in Bloomfield Hills, Mich. — claims in the book that the dean took things too far during her freshman year.

She recalls visiting his office before winter break to say goodbye and exchange gifts.

“We embraced. It felt too long and too still and too quiet. His hand went to the small of my back, tracing the space just above my tailbone,” Blair alleges.

“His lips were on my mouth. Please, I thought. Please don’t go under my pants, my dress-code-approved Ralph Lauren khakis into which I’d carefully tucked a plaid shirt.

“Please. You are a grown-up and I love you,” she continues. “Please do not put your hand inside my pants. But he did.”

Blair goes on to describe the alleged encounter as “a simple thing,” clarifying that the authority figure “didn’t rape” or “threaten” her.

“But he broke me,” she writes. “Nothing ever happened again, but I never felt safe.”

Blair also recalls her mother’s reaction to the alleged violation, writing, “When I told my mother he had kissed me, she took a deep breath. ‘You must not tell anybody. He’s beloved at that school. And you’ll just be a troubled girl … I’m sorry.’”

She continues, “At the end of my senior year, he came over to congratulate me for winning a writing award. Then he turned to my mother and said, ‘You must be so proud.’ She just looked at him, stone-faced. Then: ‘I know what you did. Stay away from my daughter.’ He walked away.”

Blair further admits that she “counted on” the dean for “everything” at the time.

“I really couldn’t believe my good fortune in having such a wonderful mentor and friend,” she recalls. “What hurt me from this was that he would make such a mistake. That was it.”

Throughout the memoir, Blair also discusses her childhood alcoholism , arguing that the addiction provided her with comfort.

“I don’t know if I would’ve survived childhood without alcoholism. That’s why it’s such a problem for a lot of people,” she told People in an interview published Wednesday.

“It really is a huge comfort, a huge relief in the beginning. Maybe even the first few years for me because I did start really young with that as a comfort, as my coping mechanism.”

“Mean Baby” hits stores May 17 and is currently available for pre-order.