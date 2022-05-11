ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Why the ‘Top Gun’ sequel intentionally left out Kelly McGillis, Meg Ryan

By Samantha Ibrahim
New York Post
 3 days ago

It’s been 36 years since “Top Gun” zoomed through theaters.

Now, Pete “Maverick” Mitchell, portrayed iconically by a young Tom Cruise, is back in the cockpit in “Top Gun: Maverick.”

The highly anticipated sequel to the 1986 action drama premieres later this month , though two major female leads from the original story won’t be seen: Kelly McGillis and Meg Ryan.

McGillis played Charlie Blackwood, a flight instructor and the object of Maverick’s affection. Ryan, meanwhile, portrayed the wife of Goose Bradshaw (Anthony Edwards), Maverick’s best friend and co-pilot who dies on the job.

Joseph Kosinski, who directed the sequel, confessed to Insider that he had no intention of ever bringing the two women back for “Maverick.”

Tom Cruise, as Lt. Pete “Maverick” Mitchell, and Kelly McGillis, as Charlotte “Charlie” Blackwood, starred as love interests in 1986’s “Top Gun.
Getty Images
Meg Ryan played wife of Maverick’s best friend, Goose Bradshaw.
©Paramount/Courtesy Everett Col

“Those weren’t stories that we were throwing around,” Kosinski said.

He also explained that there were already too many narratives occurring in the new film, including the return of Val Kilmer as Iceman Kazansky, and Maverick training Goose’s son, Rooster (Miles Teller).

The sequel focuses on Maverick’s Navy pilot career 30 years after the first film, and introduces a slew of hopeful recruits for the veteran to train.

McGillis, now 64, previously discussed not being asked to join the second flick back in 2019. “I’m old, and I’m fat, and I look age-appropriate for what my age is. And that is not what that whole scene is about. To me, I’d much rather feel absolutely in my skin and who I am at my age as opposed to placing a value on all that other stuff,” she told “ Entertainment Tonight .”

“Top Gun: Maverick” director Joseph Kosinski told Insider that McGillis’ return was never part of the sequel discussions.
CBS via Getty Images
McGillis, pictured here in 2014, reported that she was not asked to be involved in the “Top Gun” sequel.
Getty Images
Real Navy pilots reveal what was 'fake' about 'Top Gun'

Ryan, for her part, hasn’t spoken about her missing role in “Maverick” — but she’s reportedly busy with other projects : The 60-year-old will make her long-awaited return to rom-coms in “What Happens Later,” opposite David Duchovny, 61, due next year.

Kosinski also revealed to Insider that one character, who was merely mentioned in the parent film, will play a prominent role in the 2022 installment. Jennifer Connelly, 51, puts a face to the name Penny Benjamin — referred to only as “the admiral’s daughter” in the first movie, with whom Maverick was said to have had a short fling.

The Oscar winner portrays single mother who owns a bar next to the flight school where Maverick returns to lead a new generation of fighter pilots, including Penny’s daughter, Amelia (Lyliana Wray).

“That was an amazing opportunity to bring Jennifer Connelly’s character into this film,” Kosinski gushed

Other newcomers to the franchise include Jon Hamm, Jay Ellis (“Insecure”), Glen Powell (“Hidden Figures”) and Monica Barbaro (“Chicago Justice”).

“Top Gun: Maverick” lands in theaters nationwide May 27.

