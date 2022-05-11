ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

‘We Own This City’ Episode 3 Recap: A Tale of Two Cities

By Sean T. Collins
Decider.com
Decider.com
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2FVUHs_0faetMyZ00

It was the best of cops, it was the worst of cops. That’s the contrast established by We Own This City in its third episode, in which the paths of bad cop Wayne Jenkins and good cop Sean Suiter unexpectedly cross. But the unexpected team-up between Jenkins and Suiter—once old friends going back to their rookie days, apparently—reveals another layer to the show’s intricate interweaving of different plotlines and time frames. By now the show has firmly established Jenkins as a cowboy and Suiter as a straight arrow, in very separate storylines. Seeing them together as they raid a car wash that’s a front for a drug dealer has the effect of watching the stars of two different shows suddenly cross over and team up.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ZCGgw_0faetMyZ00

And you get a real opportunity to compare and contrast their two styles of policing during the raid, too. Jenkins immediately starts goading the suspect, and immediately begins trashing the place—with a crowbar!—when the guy doesn’t immediately give up the location of drugs or guns. Even as Jenkins goes wild, though, Suiter feels around and discovers a work table that feels heavier than it ought to. Sure enough, it has a false bottom loaded with guns, drugs, and cash.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3RDg8g_0faetMyZ00

Jenkins is over the moon about his buddy’s acumen, calling him a supercop and praising him to the heavens. However, he also immediately pockets all the cash they find, much to the chagrin of Suiter, who holds his head in his hand in dismay as Jenkins loads up on drug money as a perk of the job.

At the end of the episode we see the pair in Jenkins’s car, drinking in celebration. (Well, Jenkins was drinking at least, and of course he’s driving too.) Wayne offers Suiter some cash; it’s unclear whether or not he’ll take it.

Consider the way the show built up to all this. In flashbacks, we see a still-young Jenkins on the job. He beats the shit out of a guy for no good reason, something his supervisors make light of by pretending that Jenkins might lose his job over it before cracking up laughing at the absurdity of such a thing. (A cop, losing his job for beating someone for no reason? Yeah right, pull the other one!)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0rzCtb_0faetMyZ00

He starts to see how his status as a city-wide plainclothesman comes with perks, like a supervisor who’ll scoot him right to the front of the line as he drops off evidence. He notices how other guys with his job, like Hersl, seem to have money to spare while he’s still scrimping and saving. And he gets a taste of the good life courtesy of an ex-cop turn bail bondsman, who treats Jenkins to a liaison with a stripper in the champagne room. The incentives to steal are all right there in front of him; all he needs to do is reach out and take what the system has deemed is rightfully his.

On the flipside, Suiter does comparatively dilligent, by-the-books, intuitive police work. He connects the homicide he’s working on to a shots-fired report nearby, and connects the bullet and casings found at that scene to the bullets involved in the murder. Yes, he strong-arms the suspects girlfriend—like, literally, he grabs her by the arm before threatening her with jail time as an accessory—but no one gets beaten or robbed, and a killer goes to prison. As he tells his wife after returning home, it was a good day at work.

But days like that are few and far between when it comes to the Baltimore Police Department. Elsewhere in the show, investigators Jensen and Sieracki continue to put together their case against the Gun Trace Task Force, catching Gondo, Jemell, Hersl, and their commanding officer Allers (Bobby J. Brown) stealing literally in plain sight. Unfortunately for Allers, the guy he steals from winds up getting killed by his supplier for not being able to repay the debt. Allers had protested that he never hurt anybody; even if he honestly believed that, he was very, very wrong.

Meanwhile, Nicole Steele continues her investigation into Baltimore’s police problem, talking to various figures on all sides of the issue. A police union representative played by The Wire alum Domenick Lombardozzi justifies the citywide work slowdown by cops following the indictments of the officers involved in Freddie Gray’s murder. The new police chief protests that given the political and police instability in the city right now, he doesn’t really know who he answers to or how to do what he’s been hired to do. “You cannot clean the floor with a bucket of dirty water,” a poet tells her; when she says sure, but you can at least put out fires with it, he says “Not the fires in this city.” In this city, it’s barely dirty water and more like gasoline.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3WLNzp_0faetMyZ00

In the end, We Own This City is making a fairly complicated case with all its intertwined plot threads. You’ve got a police force widely reviled for its brutality. The outraged reaction to that brutality has so incensed the police that they’re refusing to do their jobs. The only cops still doing serious work in the streets are the most lawless and brutal of them all; they’ve effectively created a vacuum that only they themselves can fill, making them indispensable to the force even as they compound its problems with each new raid and robbery. The big question when it comes to the nature of American police work is this: Are cops like Jenkins getting in the way of the job done by cops like Suiter, or is it the other way around?

Sean T. Collins (@theseantcollins) writes about TV for Rolling Stone, Vulture, The New York Times, and anyplace that will have him, really. He and his family live on Long Island.

Comments / 0

Related
Decider.com

‘Under the Banner of Heaven’ Episode 4 Digs into the Tragic Origins of Mormon Polygamy

Since the beginning of FX’s Under the Banner of Heaven, we’ve been warned that Detective Jeb Pyre (Andrew Garfield) and Detective Bill Taba’s (Gil Birmingham) hunt for Brenda Wright Lafferty’s (Daisy Edgar Jones) killers would bring us face-to-face with the bleakest chapters of Mormon history. Under the Banner of Heaven Episode 4 finally cuts to the chase. We learn that Brenda’s conservative brothers-in-law found themselves caught up in Fundamentalist teachings. This extreme take on the Mormon faith uses now banned texts from the church’s early days to justify all manner of unsavory practices, including polygamy.
TV & VIDEOS
ComicBook

Chris Rock Finally Breaks Silence on Will Smith's Oscars Slap

After weeks of silence, Chris Rock has finally addressed his now-infamous incident with Will Smith at March's 94th Annual Academy Awards. During another sold-out show at Baltimore's Lyric Performing Arts Center on Friday, Rock directly referenced the slap, but only spent a second on it before moving on with his set.
BALTIMORE, MD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Domenick Lombardozzi
Outsider.com

‘NCIS: Los Angeles’ Star Daniela Ruah Has Fans Freaking Out Over Her ‘Absolutely Stunning’ Awards Show Look

“NCIS: Los Angeles” star Daniela Ruah absolutely killed it on the red carpet and stage last night at the International Portuguese Music Awards. While everyone at home was preparing for tonight’s “NCIS: Los Angeles” episode, Daniela Ruah was getting all dressed up to host the IMPA Awards. The ceremony took place at the Providence Performing Arts Center in Providence, Rhode Island, on Saturday, April 23.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Decider.com

‘Fear the Walking Dead’ Exclusive: Morgan’s Bringing The Party To You

Remember the scene in The Avengers during the Battle of New York when Iron Man says “I’m bringing the party to you,” but then it turns out to be a giant, flying monster, and Black Widow is all like, “I don’t see how that’s a party.” Anyway, imagine that scene, except with Morgan Jones (Lennie James) and a herd of walkers, in this exclusive clip from Fear the Walking Dead.
TV SERIES
Decider.com

Stream It Or Skip It: ‘Never Seen Again’ on Paramount+, A Docuseries About Inexplicable Disappearances And The Ones Left Behind

Never Seen Again is an eight-episode docuseries from Paramount+ that presents cases in which people suddenly and mysteriously went missing, with each story told from the perspective of the family members and friends left alone to wonder just what happened. The series opens with a two thirty-minute episodes that explore the unsolved disappearance of a Black man in Florida, and how filmmaker and actor Tyler Perry was inspired to get involved in his case.  NEVER SEEN AGAIN: STREAM IT OR SKIP IT?  Opening Shot: Marcia Williams looks solemnly at the camera as she holds an oversized photo of her son, Terrance Williams....
NAPLES, FL
Decider.com

Stream It Or Skip It: ‘Operation Mincemeat’ on Netflix, a So-Crazy-It-Just-Might-Work True World War II Story Ferried Along by Colin Firth

This week on Bangers and Mash Theatre (please pronounce this thea-TAHH) is Netflix historical drama Operation Mincemeat, a BOATS (Based On A True Story) movie about English tweedsters doing their damnedest to put one over on ol’ Hitler during World War II. The nonpareil Colin Firth (why hasn’t he been knighted yet?), Succession star Matthew Macfadyen and the ever-underrated Kelly Macdonald play the military spy-types who concoct a so-crazy-it-just-might-work / against-the-odds / stranger-than-fiction scheme that seems like a perfect movie plot for Brits to mutter their way through for more than two hours. Now let’s see how it fares in the hands of Shakespeare in Love and The Best Exotic Marigold Hotel director John Madden, shall we?
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
Decider.com

Fred Ward, In Memoriam: The Multi-Talented Actor Was An Onscreen Everyman, But Also A Lot More

How many Hollywood leading men are sufficiently divested of vanity that they would not only play a character who gets his dentures stolen, but then subsquently spend a good portion of their screen time gumming it up trying to retrieve them? Probably not many to begin with, but sadly, that number went down by one today. Hell, who are we kidding? Fred Ward, who died today at age 79, was probably the ONLY Hollywood leading man who has done such a thing.  The movie in question was 1990’s Miami Blues. The character Ward played was the grizzled, denture-wearing cop Hoke Moseley,...
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

‘Cheers’ Star George Wendt Embraced Jack Nicholson’s Attitude on Being Recognized in Public

Geroge Wendt, who played Norm on the classic TV show Cheers, decided to be like Jack when he was in public. We mean Jack Nicholson here. The famed movie actor seemingly did not mind being noticed when out among the non-Hollywood crowd. Nicholson’s attitude about this did ring a bell for Wendt during his show’s incredible run on NBC and in reruns today.
CELEBRITIES
Decider.com

‘Hacks’ Stars and EPs Break Down Ava’s Big Bold Decision to Be Honest

**Spoilers for Hacks Season 2 Episodes 1 & 2 Ahead!** HBO Max‘s Emmy-winning comedy Hacks ended its colossally funny first season with a knot of dread. After making amends with mentor/employer Deborah Vance (Jean Smart), twenty-something comic and writer Ava Daniels (Hannah Einbinder) realizes she has doomed their flourishing relationship by sticking a knife in Deborah’s back. After the two had an aggressively bad blowup, a drunk and drugged up Ava fired off a vengeful email to a pair of conniving sitcom writers hunting for horror stories about female bosses. Ava laid all of Deborah’s worst traits bare, breaching the duo’s...
TV SERIES
Decider.com

Stream It Or Skip It: ‘The Lincoln Lawyer’ on Netflix, A David E. Kelley Series Reboot Of The Novel and Film Character

The Lincoln Lawyer returns to the courtroom and his titular mobile office in this Netflix series based on the second installment of Michael Connelly’s Mickey Haller legal thrillers. The very good 2009 film starring Matthew McConaughey as Haller is not in play here. Instead, Manuel Garcia-Rulfo is the savvy LA criminal defense attorney. And don’t you dare say anything about him being Harry Bosch’s half-brother. Netflix and Amazon don’t like each other. THE LINCOLN LAWYER: STREAM IT OR SKIP IT?  Opening Shot: Downton Los Angeles, nighttime. The camera pans to a parking structure, where a man in a suit hurries to his...
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
Decider.com

Stream It Or Skip It: ‘All About Gila’ on Netflix, an Inventive Tribute to Spanish Comedy Legend Miguel Gila

Netflix special All About Gila is a unique tribute to a Spanish comedy legend. Miguel Gila was a film and television staple in Spain and Latin America from the 1950s until his death in 2001; his brand of humor came from an extraordinary life as a soldier who fought on the losing side of the Spanish Civil War, somehow survived execution by firing squad (!), spent time in prison and forced military service under Franco, and eventually moved to Buenos Aires to escape the dictatorial regime. His more famous bits found him standing on stage delivering monologues into a rotary telephone, a symbolic staple of All About Gila, which assembles an array of Spanish comedians to deliver some of their hero’s greatest material.
MOVIES
Decider.com

What Time Will ‘The Circle’ Season 4 Week 3 Hit Netflix?

The Circle Season 4 sure got off to a spicy start, but now the game is really heating up. We’re two weeks in to this competition and moves are being made. These players are making and breaking alliances left and right, and the show keeps adding new wildcards into the mix. It’s hard to figure out who to trust when you keep meeting new people!
TV SERIES
Decider.com

Stream It Or Skip It: ‘The Matrix Resurrections’ on HBO Max, a Long-in-the-Works Sequel That’s More Woe Than Whoa

Now (back!) on HBO Max, The Matrix Resurrections may trigger allergic reactions to meta-commentary, so be sure to have your EpiPen primed and ready. Forget subtext – this movie has TEXT text, and it addresses director and co-writer Lana Wachowski’s apparent reluctance to make a fourth Matrix. But here it is, Lana making it without longtime filmmaking partner Lilly Wachowski, bringing back Keanu Reeves and Carrie-Anne Moss as leathered-up warrior couple Neo and Trinity, but without previous mainstays Hugo Weaving and Laurence Fishburne. It poses a crucial question: Does a movie that knows it’s shameless nostalgia make it better shameless nostalgia?
MOVIES
Decider.com

The CW Shake-Up: 7 Shows Canceled, 3 New Dramas Added to 2022-2023 Broadcast Schedule

It’s out with the old and in with the new at The CW. After canceling seven of its shows, the network has ordered three brand new series to freshen up its lineup. Gotham Knights, Walker: Independence and The Winchesters have all been greenlit by The CW, shortly after Charmed; Dynasty; Roswell, New Mexico; The 4400, In the Dark and Naomi were all axed, according to The Hollywood Reporter. In addition, Legacies was canceled later on in the evening, bringing The Vampire Diaries franchise to a close after 13 years. Gotham Knights, a one-hour drama joining the network’s 2022-23 broadcast season, takes place after the murder of...
TV SERIES
Decider.com

No, There Isn’t A New Netflix Show About Singer Ronnie Radke

Rock singer Ronnie Radke has had quite a life, and it wouldn’t be a shock to learn that someone had plans to make a TV series about him. It’s not going to be Netflix though; at least not right now. Radke got the world buzzing last night when he promoted a fan-made screenshot for a faux docu-series called Ronnie Radke that featured a very real-looking Netflix interface to his Instagram stories. Radke even insinuated that the show was real, writing to his fans, “Who’s watching?” The post was picked up by places like Reddit, where readers speculated as to whether or not...
TV & VIDEOS
Decider.com

‘The Circle’s’ Blocked Player Was Totally Fooled by That Spice Girls Twist

If you gotta go, it’s best to go out on top. That’s how the second blocked player in The Circle Season 4 looks at it, and it’s also that kind of upbeat outlook that just might’ve made the influencers see them as a threat. But that’s just what you’re gonna get with this player. You’re gonna get enthusiasm, genuine vibes, and a can-do attitude. That’s who they were in the game and who they are IRL. They weren’t catfishing for a reason, y’all. So, who are we talking to? SPOILERS ahead! In this week’s batch of Season 4 episodes, we had...
TV SERIES
Decider.com

‘Bridgerton’ Season 3 Replaces Francesca Bridgerton Actress Ruby Stokes With Hannah Dodd

Well, well, well… We finally know why Francesca Bridgerton (Ruby Stokes) straight up disappeared in the middle of Bridgerton Season 2. While the sixth, and slyest, Bridgerton sibling was notably visiting an aunt in Bath during the first season, she somehow fell off the face of the earth after traveling with the fam to Aubrey Hall in Season 2 Episode 3. Frannie was there for Eloise’s (Claudia Jessie) grand debut and even cooed over baby Augie, but was AWOL for the rest of the season. Even though Francesca is known as the most mysterious Bridgerton sibling, her disappearing act was...
TV SERIES
Decider.com

Decider.com

17K+
Followers
2K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Decider helps you find what to watch. Discover the best movies and shows to stream on Netflix, Disney+, Hulu, Amazon Prime Video, HBO Max, and more.

 https://decider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy