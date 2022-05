Port Huron, MI – For three years A Beautiful Me’s business program for teen girls was exclusively held within The Closet by A Beautiful Me. With growth, the need to find adequate training space for our teens increased. In support of its original business program, A Beautiful Me received multiple donations including a grant distributed by the Community Foundation of St. Clair County Grants Committee and the Youth Advisory Council. This grant totaled $15,000 to support technology and equipment in A Beautiful Me’s new Empowerment and Training Suite located in downtown Port Huron within direct proximity of The Closet. Additionally, The James C. Acheson Foundation supported this new training space with a $10,000 gift.

