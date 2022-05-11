ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Education

Peace at last: German students bury classroom skeleton

WGAU
WGAU
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2TfYn2_0faervV400
Germany School Skeleton Buried Pupils of the Johannes-Sturmius-Gymnasium say goodbye to the coffin with the bones of a school skeleton at the cemetery, where they are being buried, in Schleiden, Germany, May 11, 2022. The real skeleton of an unknown woman, christened Anh Bian by the students, had served as a visual object for the students in biology classes since 1952. It has since been replaced by a plastic model. (Roberto Pfeil/dpa via AP) (Roberto Pfeil)

BERLIN — (AP) — Students at a high school in the western German town of Schleiden on Wednesday buried a longtime member of their community — a classroom skeleton that had served as an educational specimen for generations of pupils.

Around 80 students, teachers and town officials took part in the ceremony at Schleiden's Protestant cemetery, where the bones of the unknown woman were buried in a small coffin featuring symbols of all major world religions.

“We are indeed laying to rest a member of the school community to their grave,” said Pastor Oliver Joswig.

The skeleton, dubbed Anh Bian — Vietnamese for “mysterious peace” — had been in the school's biology department since 1952.

Students had for years years pushed for the woman's remains to be buried, but plans to do so were delayed by the pandemic, German news agency dpa reported.

The school hopes eventually to learn more about the origins of the skeleton once the results of DNA samples taken from the bones are returned.

Biology lessons are now conducted using a plastic model.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
allthatsinteresting.com

An Anthropologist Believes This Hobbit-Like Early Human Isn’t Extinct — And Is Hiding Out In Indonesia

Gregory Forth has collected more than 30 eyewitness accounts that the "Hobbits" are still alive on the Indonesian island of Flores. When researchers discovered the bones of Homo floresiensis in Indonesia in 2003, scientists stood in awe. The remains on Flores Island indicated that this newfound hominin species had been three-and-a-half feet tall and used stone tools to hunt. Experts long believed it had gone extinct 50,000 years ago — until now.
SCIENCE
allthatsinteresting.com

Archaeologists Just Discovered That 150 Skulls Found In A Mexican Cave Came From A Human Sacrifice In 900 C.E.

When Mexican police officers saw the skulls hidden away inside a cave, they believed they had found evidence of a modern mass murder. When Mexican police officers entered a cave in the municipality of Frontera Comalapa in 2012, they couldn’t believe their eyes. The subterranean site in the state of Chiapas held 150 skulls and other human remains, and authorities immediately assumed it was a modern crime scene. After a decade of research, however, experts have concluded that the bones are pre-Columbian.
SCIENCE
ARTnews

A Mysterious Sarcophagus Discovered Beneath Notre-Dame Will Soon Be Opened

Click here to read the full article. A sarcophagus made of lead discovered in the depths of the Notre-Dame Cathedral among an ancient graveyard will soon be opened, French archaeologists said Thursday. The sarcophagus was found laying amid several tombs “of remarkable scientific quality” 65 feet below the central spot where the transept crosses the 12th century Gothic church’s nave, France’s Culture Minister, said last month. The discoveries were made during excavation work in anticipation of the reconstruction of the church’s iconic spire, which collapsed in a shocking 2019 fire. The team of archaeologists were present in the church to ensure the...
RELIGION
allthatsinteresting.com

Archaeologists In Turkey Have Discovered The Largest Underground City In The World

The 49 rooms unearthed in the subterranean city of Matiate make up only three percent of its estimated total area. The Turkish town of Midyat has such a rich history that it practically serves as an open-air museum. Now, archaeologists have discovered a completely different history hidden beneath the foundations of the ancient town — the world’s largest underground city.
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Skeleton#Classroom#Dna#Berlin#Bury#German#Ap#Schleiden#Protestant#Vietnamese#Dpa#The Associated Press
KIRO 7 Seattle

US Interior to release report on Indigenous boarding schools

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. — (AP) — The U.S. Interior Department says it will release a report Wednesday that will begin to uncover the truth about the federal government's past oversight of Native American boarding schools. Interior Secretary Deb Haaland announced an initiative last June to investigate the troubled legacy...
EDUCATION
WXYZ

Archaeologists in Egypt make discovery: Ruins of ancient Zeus temple unearthed in Sinai

Antiquities authorities in Egypt say archaeologists have unearthed the ruins of a temple for the ancient Greek god Zeus in the Sinai Peninsula. The Tourism and Antiquities Ministry said in a statement that the temple ruins were found in the Tell el-Farma archaeological site in the northwestern corner of Sinai. Tell el-Farma, also known by its ancient name Pelusium, dates back to the late Pharaonic period and was also used during Greco-Roman and Byzantine times.
TRAVEL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
Place
Berlin, DE
Place
Europe
ARTnews

Workers in Spain Discover Ancient Phoenician Necropolis During Water Supply Upgrade

Click here to read the full article. A group of workers in Andalusia, an autonomous region in Spain, happened upon a surprising discovery while they were performing upkeep on water supplies: an ancient necropolis that could date back as far as the 5th century BCE. The Guardian reports that the necropolis may have once been used by the Phoenicians, who spread their roots across the eastern portion of the Mediterranean. The necropolis was discovered in Osuna, a town primarily known to those outside Spain for acting as a location for the TV series Game of Thrones. Osuna is also host to a...
EUROPE
The Atlantic

The Holocaust Started With My Great-Uncle’s Murder

Here is the foundational narrative on which I was raised: In March 1933, my great-uncle Arthur Kahn walked out of his apartment in Würzburg, Germany, for what was supposed to be a short Easter-break trip to see relatives. He was 21, training to be a doctor. He didn’t know it, but his name had been placed on a list of students suspected of Communist ties. He had none, but he was arrested in Nuremberg. A few weeks later, he was transferred to Dachau, which had just opened as a prison. Adolf Hitler had been in power for 10 weeks. Within 24 hours of his arrival, Arthur was killed—believed to be the first shot among a group of four Jewish men and the Holocaust’s first Jewish victim.
SOCIETY
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Report: Burial sites found at 53 Native American boarding schools

A new federal study shows more than 500 students died at Native American boarding schools that sought to assimilate Indigenous children into white society.  The Interior Department released the report Wednesday. It is the first volume of the investigative report that seeks to address the troubling legacy of federal Indian boarding school policies.  The investigation found that from 1819 to...
WASHINGTON STATE
allthatsinteresting.com

This Ancient Egyptian Mummy Forgotten In A Cornell Closet Was Just Revealed To Be A Sacred Ibis

In ancient Egypt, the sacred ibis was often used as a sacrifice to Thoth, the Egyptian god of the moon, reckoning, learning, and writing. For almost one hundred years, the tiny, two-pound mummy sat in storage at Cornell University. Mislabeled as a “hawk mummy,” it didn’t draw much attention until a graduate student picked it up for an experiment. Then, the mysterious mummy was revealed as an ibis, a sacrificial bird used by ancient Egyptians.
SCIENCE
ARTnews

Amateur Archaeologist in Switzerland Uncovers Trove of Ancient Roman Coins

Click here to read the full article. An amateur Swiss archaeologist discovered a trove of 1,290 Roman coins that date back to the reign of Constantine the Great. Using a metal detector, Daniel Lüdin found the coins inside a clay pot that was buried underground. Last year in September, he found the pot in a forest near Wildenstein Castle in Bubendorf, Switzerland. Lüdin, who was prospecting the area, first uncovered several Roman coins and pottery shards. After realizing the extent of the trove, he covered the area again and informed local experts at Archäologie Baselland, which runs various initiatives devoted to archaeology...
WORLD
The Independent

From bodies to ancient relics: The startling and grim discoveries unearthed by the climate crisis

Last week, boaters on Lake Mead stumbled upon the remains of a human body in a barrel.The body is believed to be a murder victim from the 1970s or ’80s, which the Las Vegas Police Department assessed based on the individual’s clothing.But the sudden re-emergence of a decades-old crime wasn’t the strangest part of the story – rather, it was that the barrel probably only surfaced because of the historically low water levels in the lake.Water levels in Lake Mead, which pools behind the Hoover Dam along the border of Nevada and Arizona, are now at just 31 per...
SCIENCE
eenews.net

Report reveals long-buried trauma at Indigenous boarding schools

At least 53 burial sites for Native American children uprooted from their homes and dispatched to boarding schools mark what federal officials call a “heartbreaking” legacy exposed in an initial Interior Department report released today. Interior officials expect the number of burial sites to grow as their investigation...
ALASKA STATE
WGAU

WGAU

Athens, GA
20K+
Followers
67K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

WGAU 98.7 FM and AM 1340 radio for Athens 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wgauradio.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy