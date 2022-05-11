ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Ohio man gave amphetamines to pet monkey, prosecutors say

By Lauren Silver, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
CINCINNATI — A Cincinnati man is facing charges after prosecutors said he kept his pet monkey in terrible conditions and gave it drugs.

In a news release, Hamilton County Prosecutor Joseph Deters said that Adam Kordes was indicted on charges of cruel treatment against companion animals and faces up to four years in prison.

Animal control officers had received a tip from a Florida veterinarian in February that Kordes had given his capuchin monkey, Neo, illicit drugs, WXIX reported. In the news release, Deters said that blood tests on the monkey confirmed the presence of amphetamines.

“He didn’t give the monkey any drugs,” Kordes’ attorney, Lisa Rabanus, told WXIX. “Other people got involved when he reached out for help because the monkey had gotten chocolate.”

Prosecutors described the monkey as malnourished and told WKRC that the animal looked like “he’d been in a concentration camp.”

“These monkeys are social animals,” Deters said in a statement. “If they are going to be owned, the people who own them must take their responsibility to care for them seriously.”

“He has not mistreated this animal,” Rabanus told WXIX. “He loves his little monkey as a child, as if it’s his little boy.”

Neo was first taken to a rehabilitation facility in Indiana and is now at an “undisclosed location” with other monkeys in Florida, WKRC reported.

Kordes is not legally allowed to own guns “due to a prior determination of mental incompetence,” and now faces additional charges because prosecutors said they found a gun in his home.

“The animal people went in initially and saw a lot of drugs and a lot of guns. They went back and this guy, apparently, he’s not too incompetent to clean up the apartment, because he did,” Deters told WLWT. “When they went back with the other search warrant to get the monkey, the seizure of the monkey, all they had was a shotgun left — but that’s enough.”

WGAU

Woman arrested in 2002 Missouri hospital patient's death

CHILLICOTHE, Mo. — (AP) — A former respiratory therapist charged with first-degree murder in the death of a patient in Missouri 20 years ago has been arrested in northeastern Kansas, authorities said. Jennifer Hall, 41, was arrested in Johnson County, Kansas, on Thursday evening under the name Jennifer...
CHILLICOTHE, MO
WGAU

Company charged in deadly 2017 Wisconsin plant explosion

MADISON, Wis. — (AP) — A federal grand jury has charged a milling company with fraud and conspiracy in connection with an explosion at a Wisconsin corn plant that killed five workers in 2017, the Justice Department announced Friday. The grand jury returned an indictment earlier this week...
MADISON, WI
WGAU

Oklahoma police chief arrested, charged with selling methamphetamine

HUGHES COUNTY, Okla. — State and federal agents arrested a police chief in Oklahoma on charges he had been using and selling methamphetamine. Joe Don Chitwood, the chief of the Calvin Police Department, was arrested after a months-long investigation, KOKI reported. Agents with the Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics told...
OKLAHOMA STATE
WGAU

Officials: Florida woman allegedly shot her own dogs with a BB gun over 173 times

SPRING HILL, Fla. — A Florida woman has been arrested for allegedly shooting her own dogs with a BB gun over 173 times, officials say. In a Facebook post, Hernando County Sheriff’s Office said on April 19 an animal enforcement officer visited the home of Jamie Lynn Kujawa, 37, after receiving a tip that a woman was possibly shooting her dogs with a BB gun. Witnesses told the officer that he heard a BB gun being fired and followed by dogs yelping. The witness told the officer they heard the BB gun fire about 15 times in a span of 30 to 45 minutes.
HERNANDO COUNTY, FL
WGAU

Police are searching for woman who allegedly stole thousands from 2 Florida Target stores

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Police say they are searching for a woman who allegedly stole thousands of dollars of merchandise from two Jacksonville Target stores. Jacksonville Beach Police say on March 17, a woman was seen on surveillance video at a Target near Jacksonville Beach with a shopping cart filled with items including clothes, a Nutri Bullet, baby items, multiple Shark vacuums and a Bissel carpet upholstery cleaner. She was seen in the video checking out at a self-checkout but allegedly only paid for a few of the items.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
