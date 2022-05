After rolling past Livonia Clarenceville 23-3 over the weekend, the Dearborn Edsel Ford baseball team began this week with a pair of Downriver League matchups. First on Tuesday, Edsel traveled to Wyandotte Roosevelt for the second of two regular-season matchups with the Bears. After winning the first meeting by a score of 5-3 back on April 14, the Thunderbirds picked up another win over Roosevelt, this time by a final of 9-1.

