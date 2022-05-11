Jayden Limar, No. 1 running back in West region, down to 4, sets commitment date

One of the nation's top running backs is set to choose his home.

On Wednesday, Lake Stevens High School (Washington) running back Jayden Limar announced a commitment date and a final four of Arizona, Michigan, Notre Dame and Oregon:

The 5-foot-11, 190-pound ball-carrier, rated the No. 1 running back in the West region and the No. 11 running back nationally, is set to announce his decision on CBSSports HQ at 4 p.m. PT/7 p.m. ET. on May 26.

Prediction: Director of Recruiting Andrew Nemec provides the latest on Jayden Limar's decision

Limar has not formally named a favorite, but Notre Dame is viewed as the frontrunner for his services.

Notre Dame's 2023 recruiting class is rated No. 1 nationally and already consists of 12 pledges, highlighted by Berkeley Prep (Florida) five-star edge-rusher Keon Keeley , Andrean (Indiana) four-star linebacker Drayk Bowen, Guyer (Texas) four-star safety Peyton Bowen and Stony Point (Texas) four-star safety Braylon James .

Limar would be the first Washington pledge in the class, but his commitment would mark the second consecutive year the Fighting Irish have secured a bluechip Washington product, joining Union High School star and All-American wide receiver Tobias Merriweather .