ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rapid City, SD

Jayden Limar, No. 1 running back in West region, down to 4, sets commitment date

By Andrew Nemec
Scorebook Live
Scorebook Live
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=194NS6_0faer8m400

One of the nation's top running backs is set to choose his home.

On Wednesday, Lake Stevens High School (Washington) running back Jayden Limar announced a commitment date and a final four of Arizona, Michigan, Notre Dame and Oregon:

The 5-foot-11, 190-pound ball-carrier, rated the No. 1 running back in the West region and the No. 11 running back nationally, is set to announce his decision on CBSSports HQ at 4 p.m. PT/7 p.m. ET. on May 26.

Prediction: Director of Recruiting Andrew Nemec provides the latest on Jayden Limar's decision

Limar has not formally named a favorite, but Notre Dame is viewed as the frontrunner for his services.

Notre Dame's 2023 recruiting class is rated No. 1 nationally and already consists of 12 pledges, highlighted by Berkeley Prep (Florida) five-star edge-rusher Keon Keeley , Andrean (Indiana) four-star linebacker Drayk Bowen, Guyer (Texas) four-star safety Peyton Bowen and Stony Point (Texas) four-star safety Braylon James .

Limar would be the first Washington pledge in the class, but his commitment would mark the second consecutive year the Fighting Irish have secured a bluechip Washington product, joining Union High School star and All-American wide receiver Tobias Merriweather .

Comments / 2

Related
The Spun

Arch Manning Names His Favorite College Town: Fans React

The college football recruiting world is looking for any kind of indication where five-star quarterback Arch Manning is leaning. But he may have finally given fans a pretty significant breadcrumb. In a recent interview with On3 Recruiting, Manning called Athens, Georgia "the best college town" he's visited. Athens is the...
ATHENS, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Arizona Football
Local
Arizona Sports
Phoenix, AZ
Sports
Grand Rapids, MI
Education
Local
Michigan Football
Rapid City, SD
Sports
State
Florida State
City
Grand Rapids, MI
Local
Michigan Sports
Grand Rapids, MI
Football
State
Texas State
Phoenix, AZ
Education
City
Oregon Township, MI
Grand Rapids, MI
Sports
State
Oregon State
City
Rapid City, SD
Phoenix, AZ
Football
City
Washington Township, MI
State
Indiana State
State
Washington State
Rapid City, SD
Football
Local
Michigan Education
City
Harper Woods, MI
Local
Arizona Education
State
Arizona State
Rapid City, SD
Education
City
Phoenix, AZ
B93

Five Reasons NOT To Move To Texas

I could probably name 10 reasons off the top of my head why you should move to Texas. Having been born and raised here, I am obviously biased but I love it here. I wouldn't think there would be anything about living in our Lone Star state, but those not familiar with the second-largest state in the country might beg to differ. Including this guy. I came across his YouTube video where he lists reasons why you would not want to move here.
TEXAS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#West Region#Lake Stevens High School#American Football#Highschoolsports#Cbssports Hq#Notre Dame#Berkeley Prep Lrb#Irish#Union High School#All American
Whiskey Riff

Oregon Man Stumbles Upon The Second Largest Bull Elk In State History While Looking For Pine Cones

Sheesh, talk about a MONSTER. According to the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife, an elk in Union County, Oregon with antlers with a size of 406 6/8 has officially been recorded, giving it the second place record for a Rocky Mountain elk in Oregon. The elk’s skull and antlers were found by a cone collecting crew on private timberland in the Catherine Creek area this past summer, and was turned into the ODFW. Mark Penninger, a certified scorer for Northwest […] The post Oregon Man Stumbles Upon The Second Largest Bull Elk In State History While Looking For Pine Cones first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
OREGON STATE
Ash Jurberg

The wealthiest woman in Georgia

This month Forbes released its annual list of billionaires. On the list were 2,668 billionaires around the world. Seventeen of these lived in the state of Georgia, and today I wanted to take a quick look at someone who became a billionaire for the first time this year.
GEORGIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Sports
University of Notre Dame
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Education
The Spun

BYU Football Cancels 4 Games Against Major In-State Rival

BYU football is cancelling four future games against a major in-state rival because of its move to the Big 12. On Thursday, the Cougars announced they're cancelling four future games against the Utah State Aggies. The two Utah-based programs have met 90 times, the first happening in 1922. The longtime...
PROVO, UT
107.3 PopCrush

Ever Heard The Oklahoma Legend Of Deer Woman

I don't specifically remember how old I was when I first heard the legend of the Deer Woman but it had to be near the end of elementary school, fifth or sixth grade. I was growing up in a small oil town in the Cherokee Strip on the border of the Ponca Nation. Naturally, as schools there are what today's woke crowd calls "super diverse," we all grew up sharing in native culture.
LAWTON, OK
Scorebook Live

Scorebook Live

New York, NY
1K+
Followers
909
Post
129K+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news on high school athletics from across the country.

 https://www.scorebooklive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy