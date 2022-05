This week’s featured pet from the Wisconsin Humane Society is Jasmine. This 10-year-old pup tends to be nervous in new situations with new people, and she would do best in a home where any children are over 10. Although Jasmine is just 13 pounds, she is slightly large for her size and could use some help shedding a pound or two.

RACINE, WI ・ 1 DAY AGO