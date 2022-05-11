ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Judge agrees to stop fining Donald Trump $10,000 a day under certain conditions

By Aaron Katersky, ABC News
WGAU
WGAU
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=01N1NR_0faeqsxW00
US-POLITIC-TRUMP SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images

NEW YORK — A judge in New York on Wednesday said he would purge his contempt finding against former President Donald Trump provided he met certain conditions by the end of next week, including paying a daily fine that had accompanied the order.

Judge Arthur Engoron held Trump in contempt, and fined him $10,000 a day, for failing to comply with a subpoena for documents issued by the New York Attorney General's Office as part of a civil investigation into Trump's business practices.

Trump's attorney said he had no documents responsive to the subpoena, but the judge faulted Trump's failure to swear, under oath, that he even bothered to look.

If Trump provides satisfactory affidavits, if an outside firm he hired to search his files completes a report and if he pays the fine, Engoron said he would lift the contempt order.

"I want the fine paid," Engoron said. "That fine is now $110,000."

Trump had said in a sworn affidavit on April 29 that he did not possess any documents related to Attorney General Letitia James' investigation into how the Trump Organization valued its real estate holdings while applying for loans and tax benefits.

"To the best of my knowledge, (i) I do not have any of the documents requested in the subpoena dated December 1, 2021 in my personal possession; and (ii) if there are any documents responsive to the subpoena I believe they would be in the possession or custody of the Trump Organization," Trump's affidavit said.

He added, "At all relevant times, I have authorized, and continue to authorize, the release of a responsive document to the Office of the Attorney General.”

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

Judge 'surprised' at Trump claim he has no documents sought in probe

NEW YORK, April 29 (Reuters) - A New York judge expressed surprise on Friday that Donald Trump, a man he described as perhaps the world's most famous real estate developer, was unable to provide any documents sought in a probe of the Trump Organization, his family company. Justice Arthur Engoron...
POTUS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
State
New York State
New York City, NY
Government
The Independent

Disgraced former Fox host Bill O’Reilly blames Biden for his airport meltdown when he called worker a ‘scumbag’

Disgraced former Fox News host Bill O'Reilly blamed his recent meltdown at an airport on Joe Biden, offering a confuding defence of his insulting actions toward a JetBlue worker. Vanity Fair reports that on Sunday, Mr O'Reilly threatened a JetBlue employee at JFK International Airpot after his flight to Turks & Caicos was delayed for five hours. Despite Mr O'Reilly's claims that "character assassins on social media [are] completely lying" about his interactions with the employee, the incident was caught on video and depicts exactly what occurred. In the video, Mr O'Reilly tells the worker, "we need to know...
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Letitia James
Person
Donald Trump
The Independent

Marjorie Taylor Greene lashes out after judge green-lights lawsuit that would ban her from ballot over Jan 6

A legal effort to ban Marjorie Taylor Greene from standing for re-election has been given the go-ahead by a federal judge, who denied the far-right Georgia congresswoman’s attempt to have the case against her thrown out – paving the way for further proceedings by the end of this week.The news led Ms Taylor Greene to complain that “I have to go to court on Friday and actually be questioned about something I’ve never been charged with and something I was completely against.”Ms Greene, a hardline pro-Trump Republican who has long circulated false conspiracy theories, is accused by campaigners of...
CONGRESS & COURTS
MSNBC

Humiliating: See Trump candidate demolished by his own words on TV

Ohio GOP candidate J.D. Vance was a loud “Never-Trumper” who charmed audiences with his memoir of growing up poor in rural Appalachia and stark warnings about Trump’s hate and authoritarian tendencies. Now, Vance is contradicting himself, appeasing Trump and earning an odd endorsement from the former president. In a special report, MSNBC's Ari Melber presents the factual record and videos showing Vance’s contradictions and highlights how the tech banker and media elite may be a “Trojan Horse” writhing conservative politics, one who is willing to push the very falsehoods he once condemned. April 28, 2022.
OHIO STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Trump Organization
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
POTUS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
Axios

Trump feared being hit by "very dangerous" fruit at rallies

Former President Trump feared that protesters throwing tomatoes, pineapples and other "very dangerous" fruits could have killed him at campaign rallies several years ago, according to newly unveiled court documents Tuesday. Driving the news: Trump's comments stem from a videotaped deposition he gave in October 2021 related to a lawsuit...
POTUS
POLITICO

Joe Manchin announced Wednesday that he would vote against a bill to provide abortion protections. That means not even a simple Senate majority will vote for it.

The West Virginia Democrat said the bill goes further than codifying Roe v. Wade. The latest: Joe Manchin opposes Democrats’ abortion rights bill the Senate is voting on Wednesday, ensuring that the legislation will not even receive a simple majority. The West Virginia Democrat, who generally supports abortion restrictions,...
CONGRESS & COURTS
WGAU

WGAU

Athens, GA
20K+
Followers
67K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

WGAU 98.7 FM and AM 1340 radio for Athens 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wgauradio.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy