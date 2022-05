Last Saturday night was a fine time to be in the center of town, a Saturday night in May, with good spring weather. The University’s exams were over and the two colleges were winding down, but everyone was still here. Restaurants were up and running, and with some added choices – Garcia’s had recently opened, and 30 Boltwood had just reopened after its Covid-19 shutdown. Bars were hopping, and people were crisscrossing North Pleasant Street to get from their dinners to their after-dinner drinks. Entertainment was plentiful. Amherst Cinema had films showing on all four screens. And Amherst’s brand new performance venue, the Drake, opened its doors at 7:00 and welcomed patrons for the music that began at 8:00.

AMHERST, MA ・ 2 DAYS AGO