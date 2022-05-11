Sunday NASCAR Cup event at Kansas Speedway is anyone’s race: SportsBeat KC podcast

It’s racing weekend in Kansas City, and Kansas Speedway will be the site of three races: the Dutch Boy 150 ARCA race and Heart of America 200 trucks run on Saturday and NASCAR Cup Series AdventHealth 400 on Sunday.

It’s the first time since 2019 that a scheduled spring-racing event at Kansas Speedway will not be directly affected by the pandemic.

On today’s episode of The Star’s SportsBeat KC podcast, we chat with veteran sportswriter Randy Covitz, who has covered every Cup race at Kansas since the track’s inaugural season in 2001. He previews Sunday’s marquee race and discusses the impact of the new Next Gen cars.

After a break, Kansas Speedway president Pat Warren talks about how the track and NASCAR have battled through the previous two years of disruptions, delays and limited fans.

