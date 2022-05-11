ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Recipes

Strawberry Semifreddo

By RecipesGram
recipesgram.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis strawberry semifreddo is so rich, so creamy, and really delicious! It is very easy to prepare and it looks like heaven! Surprise your family or friends with this easy Italian recipe and enjoy the strawberry season. Ingredients:. 600 grams strawberries (fresh or frozen...

recipesgram.com

Comments / 3

Related
30Seconds

Grandma’s Ambrosia Salad Recipe: This Creamy Fruit Salad Recipe Is Old-fashioned Perfection

My mom’s mother was Mary Patitucci, whom we grandkids lovingly called Grandma “Tucci.” She was unlike any other grandmother I knew. She was loving and sweet and fun, but she didn’t dress like other grandmas (for instance, she wore bright red lipstick at all times!) and you’d be more likely to find her playing cards or hanging out with family or at the race track than in the kitchen. I adored her. I’d like to think I inherited some of her independent spirit.
RECIPES
recipesgram.com

Moist Éclair Chocolate Cake

This no-bake chocolate éclair cake is one of my personal favorite cake recipes. It is rich, creamy and chocolatey plus it is very easy to prepare. Surprise your family or friends this weekend with a generous slice of this delicious no-bake chocolate éclair cake. Here is the recipe:
RECIPES
recipesgram.com

No-Bake Eclair Cake

I really love eclairs but I don’t have much time to make them…making éclair pastry is a quite complicated process – if you want to make it perfect! But, recently I received this amazing recipe from my cousin Franca and … the taste of éclairs is back in my home! This no-bake eclair cake is lovely and delicious and everyone can make it!
RECIPES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Caster Sugar#Food Processor#Food Drink#Italian
recipesgram.com

Vintage Grandma’s Cream Cake

This vintage cream cake recipe is so simple and easy to prepare and very delicious! Vintage does not necessarily have to mean that you need to spend all day long in the kitchen – today we have so many facilities that can help us do it simple and quick! Just like that! Here is the recipe:
RECIPES
scitechdaily.com

5 Vegetables You Should Never Eat Raw

We all know that vegetables should form part of a healthy diet. Many, such as broccoli, peppers, and carrots, are much better for you when eaten raw. However, some vegetables will leave you sick in bed if you prepare them wrong. So, what food should you always cook to keep yourself healthy?
FOOD & DRINKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Recipes
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Albany Herald

Fluffy Peanut Butter Pie is just peanut butter perfection

(Culinary.net) If you’ve ever taken a bite of something and the only word that came to mind was “yum,” you know what it’s like to experience this dessert. It’s fluffy, sweet, perfectly crumbly and tastes delicious. It’s rich but light. It’s a dessert that will likely never go out of style.
RECIPES
thecountrycook.net

Air Fryer Garlic Butter Shrimp

This easy Air Fryer Garlic Butter Shrimp has amazing flavor from the seasoning and the butter sauce. The perfect main dish, side dish or appetizer!. I absolutely love my air fryer and all the amazing things that it can make. I really thought air fryers would be a fad that everyone would get bored with but it turns out it's not. Air fryer recipes are still my most requested recipes! One of the biggest requests I get are for more shrimp recipes. This Air Fryer Garlic Butter Shrimp comes out so tender with so much flavor. This air fryer recipe is a winner that you will want to add to your regular menu rotation. Done in 15 minutes, this shrimp can be served as a main dish, appetizer or side dish!
RECIPES
The Kitchn

We Published This Recipe 5 Years Ago, and We Still Think It’s One of Our Best

One of the very best parts of my job as a recipe editor here at Kitchn is getting to read through every recipe that we publish, and I’m pretty sure I’ve looked through thousands at this point. There’s always some new ingredient, technique, or flavor combination that’s inspiring and guaranteed to start my stomach rumbling if it’s getting close to mealtime. I occasionally come across recipes that sound so delicious or have a fun new twist that they immediately get slotted into my cooking rotation.
RECIPES
recipesgram.com

Manhattan Chocolate Banana Butter Cake

A dream dessert for all chocolate lovers, this Manhattan chocolate banana butter cake with dark chocolate ganache is so rich, super moist, silky and creamy. An ideal dessert for each occasion, especially parties – because everybody loves chocolate! Here is the recipe:. Ingredients:. For the cake:. 1 1/ cups...
RECIPES
recipesgram.com

Banana Pudding Cheesecake

This banana pudding cheesecake is the perfect dessert for you if you like quick, easy and simple recipes. It can also be a great birthday cake because it has a very rich and creamy taste that everyone loves in a cake! Here is the recipe:. Servings 10-12 slices. Ingredients:. 2...
RECIPES
30Seconds

2-Ingredient Cinnamon Cronuts Recipe Is Simple to Make

What's a cronut? A cronut is a doughnut made with croissant dough that was invented by a New York pastry chef while he was working in France. The sweet treat became so popular people would line up to get one. You can make a simple version at home with this...
RECIPES
recipesgram.com

Chocolate Banana Peanut Butter Pie

Let me tell you a secret – I don’t like baking – and I am avoiding it anytime I can (as you may already notice from my previous recipes)! But I love pies…no-bake pies, to be precise – especially creamy like this chocolate banana peanut butter pie! Silky, smooth, creamy – delicious! Totally my jam! Here is the recipe:
RECIPES
Simplemost

Banana Cake With Cream Cheese Frosting Is Light, Creamy And Sweet

Have you ever bought a whole cluster of bananas with the best of intentions, only to watch them grow soft and brown over the subsequent days (or weeks)? We’re all guilty of this banana negligence, but the good news is that even overripe bananas can be used in delicious recipes, the most delectable of which is banana cake with cream cheese frosting.
RECIPES
Mashed

How To Take Your Potato Salad To The Next Level, According To Bobby Flay

As the weather starts to warm up with spring's arrival, you may find yourself thinking ahead to summer cookouts and all the occasions where you want simple, tasty food guaranteed to please a crowd. No outdoor party is complete without a big bowl of potato salad — there's just something about the mixture that pairs so well with grilled meats.
RECIPES

Comments / 0

Community Policy