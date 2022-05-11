ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

Chiefs rookie CB Joshua Williams discusses transition from HBCU football to the NFL

By Ed Easton Jr.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1MwDcq_0faeqN2L00

Power 5 conference schools may produce the most NFL talent, but lesser celebrated schools have long cultivated top-tier players for the league. Look no further than the Hall of Fame to see it riddled with players from HBCUs.

Kansas City Chiefs GM Brett Veach has honed in on finding hidden gems late in draft classes, and the selection of cornerback Joshua Williams out of Fayetteville State has the potential to be his latest discovery. Williams, the NCAA Division II standout, spoke about his biggest challenges making the pro transition and his pride in attending an HBCU during Monday’s rookie minicamp press conference.

“The biggest transition would probably be just making sure I know what the differences between the NFL playbooks and the NFL offenses that I see now compared to college playbooks and college offenses,” Williams explained. “So just kind of taking that step up, expanding my mind, expanding my knowledge. I think, this weekend was a huge learning experience, and I think I got better.”

Williams became Fayetteville State’s first Senior Bowl selection in 2021 and earned first-team All-Central Intercollegiate Athletic Association accolades with 31 tackles, three interceptions, and six pass breakups. He expressed his pride openly for playing at a historically black college, but he also knows that making it to the NFL was the hard part.

“Well, of course, I love all HBCUs, and I’m very proud of where I came from,” said Williams. “But at the same time, at this level, nobody really cares where you came from. It’s all about results, honestly. So, I’m kind of just focusing on that, being a professional, getting used to it. Of course, I’m definitely prideful of where I came from, and I’m blessed to be where I am and to have experienced everything I have. At the same time, I’m very humbled and eager to fit in here.”

Williams became the first Fayetteville State NFL draftee since 1976 when he was selected by Kansas City in the fourth round. Even though he didn’t attend a Division I school, he knows that he’s on equal footing with his new teammates. Now, Williams just needs to put in the work to ensure the results show on the field.

Comments / 0

Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Chiefs make several roster moves following rookie minicamp

The Kansas City Chiefs have made several roster moves following their rookie minicamp over the weekend. The team has signed three players to the 90-man offseason roster, but only one of those players was among the 40 minicamp tryouts. That player is Virginia OL Chris Glaser, who announced his signing with the team this morning. The two others who join Glaser are C Austin Reiter and WR Gary Jennings, who were both released to make room for undrafted free-agent signings ahead of minicamp.
KANSAS CITY, MO
The Spun

Patriots Making Quarterback Trade: NFL World Reacts

The New England Patriots have made quite a bit of movement in the backup quarterback department this offseason. Bill Belichick and the Pats have reportedly worked out a trade to send former fourth-round draft pick Jarrett Stidham to the Las Vegas Raiders. The deal will reportedly yield a late-round pick swap, per NFL insider Albert Breer.
FOXBOROUGH, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Missouri Sports
City
Kansas City, MO
Local
Missouri Football
Kansas City, MO
Sports
Kansas City, MO
Football
FanSided

NFL Trade: Raiders acquire an old Josh McDaniels favorite from Patriots

The New England Patriots and Las Vegas Raiders struck an early morning trade to send an old Josh McDaniels favorite out west. Hearing that a trade has been made this NFL offseason feels more normal than it seemingly ever has in the past. The entire start of the new league year was defined by moving pieces, and monolithic pieces at that.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

An Arkansas coaching legend is calling it a career

Andy Jackson has been coaching in the SEC for almost 40 years. Or, in other words, about twice as long as many of his players have been alive. The Arkansas men’s tennis head coach will retire on June 30. Jackson, an SEC lifer, practically, led the Razorbacks program for the last nine seasons. Before that, he ran the programs at Mississippi State and Florida. He was a graduate of Kentucky, as well. “I am grateful for the opportunity to have been part of such a tremendous program,” Jackson said. “I wish continued success to our student-athletes and all those affiliated with the Razorback Tennis program.” Jackson’s last on-court duty will be coaching senior Alex Reco in the NCAA Tournament from May 23-28. Arkansas, as a team, made the NCAA Tournament during three of Jackson’s seasons: 2016, 2017 and 2021. In his career, he was 615-353 with 25 appearances in the NCAA Tournament. Arkansas athletic director Hunter Yurachek said a search for Jackson’s replacement will begin immediately.
ARKANSAS STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joshua Williams
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

5-Star Husker legacy prospect announces commitment

A 5-star prospect in the 2024 recruiting class with family ties to Nebraska Football announced his school selection on Monday night. Quarterback Dylan Raiola of Chandler, Arizona, announced on Twitter that he would be committing to Ohio State University. The junior signal-caller chose the Buckeyes over other programs like Alabama, Georgia, Oregon, and USC. His 5-Star ranking comes from on3.com. There was hope that Nebraska could be in the running, given his family’s connection to Cornhusker football. Dylan Raiola is the son of former Husker offensive lineman Dominic Raiola. Dominic played in Lincoln from 1998-2000, was a consensus All-American in 2000,...
CHANDLER, AZ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hbcu#American Football#The Hall Of Fame#Kansas City Chiefs#Ncaa Division Ii#Playbooks
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Panthers release former Cowboys LB

There is now one less Kamara in the NFC South. On Wednesday evening, the Carolina Panthers announced the release of linebacker Azur Kamara. The 6-foot-4, 235-pound defender joined the organization back on Dec. 21, 2021, when he was claimed off waivers from the Dallas Cowboys. Kamara’s only official NFL action...
CHARLOTTE, NC
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

The pressure is mounting on Sammy Watkins

Former Clemson wide receiver Sammy Watkins signed a deal with the Green Bay Packers in April, but despite the move, Watkins is not a sure-fire lock to make the roster. The nine-year veteran’s contract is one year for up to $4 million based on incentives, and with the Packers loading up on receivers in the 2022 NFL Draft, there won’t be a lot of open spots at the receiver position. Here’s what Nate Davis of USA TODAY Sports had to say about Watkins being on thin ice. The first pass catcher taken in a receiver-rich 2014 draft, Watkins just joined his third team...
GREEN BAY, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
General Motors
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
NCAA
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Five-star shooting guard says family is big for him in recruitment

With two five-star recruits already committed in 2023, Hubert Davis and his UNC basketball staff are off to a great start in that class. But building on that will be key for the head coach. The 2024 class is a loaded one and already UNC is starting to pursue some of their top targets. Among those targes is five-star shooting guard Cam Scott who is ranked as a Top 30 player on most recruiting sites. The Lexington, South Carolina native has a total of 12 offers in his recruitment including one from UNC. But what does UNC offer that has Scott impressed? The...
LEXINGTON, SC
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Ty'Son Williams posts message on Instagram after Ravens withdraw his tender

The Baltimore Ravens had plenty of depth at running back entering the 2021 season. However, they lost a myriad of their players at the position to injuries including J.K. Dobbins, Gus Edwards and Justice Hill, causing the team to pivot to other options. One of those options was second-year player Ty’Son Williams, who made an impact very early in the year but found himself in head coach John Harbaugh’s doghouse and couldn’t quite find his way out of it for the remainder of the season.
BALTIMORE, MD
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

108K+
Followers
154K+
Post
40M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy