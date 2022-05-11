John Bel Edwards comes out against controversial anti-abortion bill, calls it 'patently unconstitutional'

Reading is the cornerstone of education. If you can get a hold on it early in life, the rest of your experience in school will be a lot easier. If you struggle with it - it can hamper your ability to learn anything for the rest of your life. That's the reasoning behind a new push in the Louisiana legislature to help the parents of struggling kids to get the extra instruction to bridge that gap. If a bill that just passed in the Louisiana Senate becomes a law, that help could come in the form of a $5,500 payment directly to the family.

LOUISIANA STATE ・ 4 DAYS AGO