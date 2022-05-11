John Bel Edwards comes out against controversial anti-abortion bill, calls it 'patently unconstitutional'

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — The Louisiana Supreme Court has sided with Pastor Tony Spell after reversing a lower court’s decision. The ruling said the governor’s stay-at-home mandate was unconstitutionally applied to Spell. In 2020, Spell attracted national attention when he ignored Governor John Bel Edwards’ COVID-19 stay-at-home order. Over 1,200 people reportedly attended Sunday […]
BATON ROUGE, La. (WVUE) - Gov. John Bel Edwards, a pro-life Democrat, has come out against a controversial Louisiana House bill that would criminalize abortion, IVF, and many forms of contraception in anticipation of the Supreme Court overturning Roe vs. Wade, according to his office’s spokesperson. Edwards, who spoke...
One of the more controversial and outspoken people during the height of Covid-19 mandates during the pandemic was Pastor Tony Spell of the Life Tabernacle Church in Central, Louisiana. Spell defied the mandates of Governor John Bel Edwards by continuing to hold in-person services at the church at a time...
COVINGTON, La. (WVUE) - Tiffany McMath Hymel, sister of State Sen. Patrick McMath, was arrested and booked into the St. Tammany Parish Jail on Wed. (May 11) for two counts each of carnal knowledge of a juvenile and contributing to the delinquency of a juvenile, according to information from the sheriff’s office.
A national union astonishingly calling for the resignation of Baton Rouge’s highly regarded Chief Murphy Paul? This latest salvo makes no sense and can safely be disregarded by citizens. The International Union of Police Associations, not the Baton Rouge local of the union, blasted Paul in a statement. Crime...
(The Center Square) — The House and Governmental Affairs Committee approved legislation to require state agencies to annually report progress on eliminating fraud, waste and abuse to the Legislature. The committee voted unanimously on Tuesday to approve Senate Bill 259, sponsored by Sen. Sharon Hewitt, R-Slidell, to require the...
The trial over the creation of the city of St. George is over. The judge presiding over the case told attorneys for both sides he'll make a decision in a couple weeks while noting it would eventually end up in the state Supreme Court. St. George supporters say the city...
After Hurricane Katrina, struggling homeowners said, they were told not to worry about the fine print when they received grants to elevate their homes. David Hammer / Eyewitness Investigator, Richard A. Webster (The Advocate | The Times-Picayune) Published: 9:00 AM CDT May 12, 2022. Updated: 6:36 PM CDT May 13,...
East Baton Rouge Parish is considering severely diminishing a policy that lets some employees start collecting retirement benefits while still working, but some officials fear doing so could drive key staff out of their jobs. Changes to this “retire/rehire” system won’t affect employees currently using it. But they could hurt...
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Time is ticking for residents to weigh in on where the potential site of a new Mississippi River bridge should be. A new bridge is proposed south of metro Baton Rouge connecting LA 1 and LA 30. The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development along...
Reading is the cornerstone of education. If you can get a hold on it early in life, the rest of your experience in school will be a lot easier. If you struggle with it - it can hamper your ability to learn anything for the rest of your life. That's the reasoning behind a new push in the Louisiana legislature to help the parents of struggling kids to get the extra instruction to bridge that gap. If a bill that just passed in the Louisiana Senate becomes a law, that help could come in the form of a $5,500 payment directly to the family.
A proposal that would outlaw marijuana smoking in a moving car for drivers and passengers advanced from the state House of Representatives in n 66-31 vote Wednesday, April 6, 2022. (Canva image) State agencies in Louisiana could soon be prohibited from firing workers who use medical marijuana. The Louisiana House...
BATON ROUGE, La (BRPROUD) — The U.S. Secretary Miguel Cardona announced the 58th class of U.S. Presidential scholars on May 12. The scholar class recognize 161 high school seniors for their accomplishments in academics, arts, and career and technical fields. “Our 2022 Presidential Scholars represent the best of America,...
The City Council’s job is to work toward solving the city’s issues. With the crime rate rising, the city council feels the pressure by the public. Joseph Sullens feels it is up to him and others to get involved and act. He believes it is important to support...
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Another major source for women’s health care in Ouachita Parish has announced some changes. The Woman’s Clinic has announced the impending departure of two of its physicians, Dr. Laurie LeBleu and Dr. Won Lee, who “are transitioning to other states for reasons very near and dear to their families.”
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Since 2016, the incarcerated population has decreased because of programs training people for jobs when they get out of prison. It may look like normal Capital Area construction. “Once I started it, it was just the idea of learning something new and being given an...
Former Louisiana Sheriff’s Deputy Arrested for Malfeasance, Injuring Public Records. Louisiana – On May 13, 2022, Louisiana State Police reported that on Thursday, April 28, 2022, the Red River Parish Sheriff’s Office (RRPSO) requested the LSP Bureau of Investigations Bossier Field Office (LSP/BFO) to investigate an allegation that an on-duty deputy was involved in a hit-and-run crash while driving a marked RRPSO patrol unit. The accident happened on US Highway 71 near the intersection with US Highway 84. Melvin Reliford, 29, of Coushatta, was identified as the deputy.
