A 14-year-old student at a school in Boston is accused of throwing boiling hot water on one of his teachers earlier this month. The incident, which occurred at McKinley Middle School on St. Mary's Street in Allston on May 5, resulted in the teacher bringing herself to the hospital, according to a Boston police report, after the school's principal failed to call 911 on her behalf.

BOSTON, MA ・ 1 DAY AGO