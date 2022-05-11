ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Liberty County, GA

Georgia deputies accused of profiling HBCU lacrosse team in traffic stop

 3 days ago
LIBERTY COUNTY, Ga. — Delaware State University officials are calling a traffic stop in Georgia by Liberty County Sheriff’s deputies racial profiling.

On April 20, the women’s lacrosse team was heading back from a competition in Florida when a sheriff’s detail pulled over their bus for what deputies said was a traffic violation, according to WSB-TV.

“After that, they came on the bus and they told us they were going to be checking through our luggage,” sophomore lacrosse player Sydney Anderson told WPVI-TV. “They didn’t ask us, they told us.”

In a YouTube video recorded by sophomore Saniya Craft, a deputy can be heard telling the team that deputies were looking for drugs.

Body camera footage released by Sheriff William Bowman also shows a K-9 officer sniffing the students’ luggage.

One player’s family member met her in Florida and gave her a package which a deputy opened, body camera footage showed, according to WSB-TV.

According to The Associated Press, no one was arrested or charged, and the sheriff said the bus driver was given a warning.

The team has expressed they felt racially profiled, and DSU President Tony Allen agreed in a letter he wrote addressing the traffic stop.

“They, like me, are incensed,” he said, addressing the university community. “We have also reached out to Georgia law enforcement and are exploring options for recourse, legal and otherwise, available to our student-athletes, our coaches and the university.”

Bowman held a press conference on Tuesday where he addressed the situation, after being bombarded with calls and social media reactions.

He maintained that his deputies followed protocol.

“I believe that the stop was legal, but I also understand my duty to help the public understand law enforcement while seeking ways to improve services,” he said.

DSU does not plan to allow the situation to fade.

“We do not intend to let this or any other incident like it pass idly by. We are prepared to go wherever the evidence leads us. We have video. We have allies. Perhaps more significantly, we have the courage of our convictions,” Allen said.

