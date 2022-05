If you ask Jeremy Burton, the solution is greater observability — i.e., tools to keep watch over all of an app’s components, from the back-end systems to the front-end interface. That’s not especially surprising from Burton, considering he’s the CEO of Observe, an observability platform developer co-started in 2017 by Jacob Leverich, Jonathan Trevor, Jon Watte and Philip Unterbrunner. But it’s not a stance without merit. According to a report form Techstrong Research and Testlio, 54% of developers can’t keep up with the demand for new and updated software, underlining the hurdles the industry faces in maintaining and releasing apps.

SOFTWARE ・ 2 DAYS AGO