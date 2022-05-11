ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘The Rock,’ the largest white diamond ever auctioned, sells for $21.9 million

By CNN
 3 days ago
Denis Balibouse/Reuters

CNN — The largest white diamond to ever come up for auction has been sold for $21.9 million at Christie’s in Geneva.

The 228.31-carat, pear-shaped gemstone — dubbed “The Rock” — originated from South Africa, where some of the largest diamonds in the world have been found, including the pear-shaped “Star of Africa” and rose cushion cut “Golden Jubilee.”

“The Rock” is about the size of a golf ball and was previously worn as a lavish Cartier necklace by its former owner. Along with the pear-shaped stone, the new owner will also receive a round diamond and platinum pendant mounting from the French luxury brand, CNN reported.

Ahead of the sale, the head of Christie’s jewelry department in Geneva, Max Fawcett, explained why “The Rock” is a particularly unique stone.

“Often with these largest stones, they sacrifice some of the shape in order to keep the weight,” he told Reuters. “This is a perfectly symmetrical pear-shaped form and… one of the rarest gems ever to be sold at auction.”

Despite its grandeur, the hammer price of “The Rock” fell short of its low estimate during the quick bidding period Wednesday. The auction house had given the diamond a $30.2 million high estimate.

