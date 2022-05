Last month, patrons waited in line for four hours to get into the hottest new spot in Portland, OR. By the time they finally got through the doors, some burst into tears, while others hugged the bar's owner, Jenny Nguyen (shown above). It was the weekend of the NCAA women's March Madness tournament, as well as opening weekend for The Sports Bra, a sports bar dedicated to only showing women's sports on their televisions. What had started as kind of a joke — and something Nguyen wished existed for her and her friends to go watch games — had clearly hit a nerve.

PORTLAND, OR ・ 1 DAY AGO