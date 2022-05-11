Kettering names new superintendent
KETTERING, Ohio (WDTN) — The Kettering Board of Education has announced the formal approval of a four-year contract with Melinda McCarty-Stewart as the new superintendent of the school.
McCarty-Stewart has served as superintendent of Wilmington City Schools for the past five years. Prior to this, she served as a high school principal at Wilmington and Mason city school districts.
McCarty-Stewart has also served as a principal, assistant principal and special education teacher at middle schools in Wilmington and Mason.
