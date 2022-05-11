ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kettering, OH

Kettering names new superintendent

By Callie Cassick
WDTN
WDTN
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4fVXkH_0faeoDi900

KETTERING, Ohio (WDTN) — The Kettering Board of Education has announced the formal approval of a four-year contract with Melinda McCarty-Stewart as the new superintendent of the school.

Centerville Schools names new superintendent

McCarty-Stewart has served as superintendent of Wilmington City Schools for the past five years. Prior to this, she served as a high school principal at Wilmington and Mason city school districts.

McCarty-Stewart has also served as a principal, assistant principal and special education teacher at middle schools in Wilmington and Mason.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WDTN.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WDTN

University of Dayton Class of 2020 finally gets in-person graduation

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The University of Dayton Class of 2020 finally got the chance to celebrate their graduation with a commencement ceremony. Two years ago, the Class of 2020 was sent home due to the pandemic shutdown and attended commencement virtually. Now that COVID-19 restrictions are lifted, they could finally celebrate in-person and on-campus. […]
DAYTON, OH
Fox 19

‘Soft lockdown’ at several Kings Local Schools ends

WARREN COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - The Kings Local School District announced on its Facebook page that a ‘soft lockdown’ at Kings Mills at Kings High School, Kings Junior High School, Kings Preschool and Kings Mills Elementary ended around 9:20 a.m. The lockdown was put in place due to...
KINGS MILLS, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Government
Wilmington, OH
Government
Local
Ohio Sports
Kettering, OH
Education
Wilmington, OH
Education
City
Kettering, OH
City
Wilmington, OH
Local
Ohio Education
State
Ohio State
Kettering, OH
Sports
Kettering, OH
Government
Wilmington, OH
Sports
WDTN

Second phase of Salem Avenue reconstruction to begin

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The second phase of the Salem Avenue reconstruction project, West Riverview Avenue to North Avenue, is set to begin on Monday, May 16. Slow-downs will occur, as traffic will be reduced to one lane in each direction. Motorists are encouraged to use an alternate route when possible. The project is expected to […]
DAYTON, OH
WDTN

Several new small businesses open in downtown Dayton

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A boom of new businesses are opening or expanding in downtown Dayton. From unique goods to wedding gowns, several small businesses celebrated their grand opening this month. With the belief the worst of pandemic in the past, and the success of Out on Fifth, business owners said there’s new opportunity downtown. […]
DAYTON, OH
WDTN

Students spend day building hovercrafts

This experience was made possible through an organization called The Hovercraft Project, which has a mission of equipping students with the skills they need to succeed through science, teamwork and immersive learning.
UNION, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Centerville Schools#Wilmington City Schools#Nexstar Media Inc
WDTN

Local grocery celebrates 1 year in Dayton

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Gem City Market is celebrating its first anniversary, and it’s inviting the community to join in on the fun. Starting at 11 am on Saturday, May 14, this party will include a live DJ, grilling, local vendors and a bounce house as well as live animal demos next to the market […]
DAYTON, OH
WDTN

DeWine orders Ohio flags lowered

Peace Officers Memorial Day and Police Week is an observance in the United States that pays tribute to the local, state, and federal peace officers who have died, or who have been disabled, in the line of duty.
OHIO STATE
WTAP

Another man identified in Roush homicide

MEIGS COUNTY, Ohio (WTAP) - Meigs County Sheriff Keith Wood reports that on May 13th, 2022, the Major Crimes Task Force and the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation identified a second individual involved in the homicide of Kane Roush, which was on April 4th, 2021. According to the information received,...
MEIGS COUNTY, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Special Education
WDTN

Ohio marijuana legalization struck from ballots in deal with state officials

The agreement was formed Friday between the Coalition to Regulate Marijuana Like Alcohol and Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose, House Speaker Bob Cupp and Senate President Matt Huffman after the coalition sued them. Two lawmakers in April tried to introduce the coalition's ballot initiative to create a 2022 statewide vote to legalize marijuana, but this was met by conflicting interpretations on whether the coalition handled it properly according to the Ohio Constitution.
OHIO STATE
Cleveland News - Fox 8

Counties with highest COVID infection rates in Ohio

(STACKER) – The vaccine deployment in December 2020 signaled a turning point in the COVID-19 pandemic. By the end of May 2021, 40% of the U.S. population was fully vaccinated. But as vaccination rates lagged over the summer, new surges of COVID-19 came, including Delta in the summer of 2021, and now the Omicron variant, which comprises the majority of cases in the U.S.
OHIO STATE
WDTN

Dayton Dragons host blood drive May 27

Donate from Sunday, May 1 to Saturday, July 2 to save lives and collect an exclusive t-shirt while supplies last. Receive an exclusive water bottle by donating to save lives from Monday, July 4 to Wednesday, August 31.
DAYTON, OH
wnewsj.com

BREAKING: Cowan Lake victims identified

COWAN LAKE STATE PARK — The bodies recovered from a submerged pickup truck near a campground boat ramp in Cowan Lake Tuesday were identified as an Northwest Ohio newspaper sports editor and his girlfriend. The Clinton County Coroner identified the bodies as Kendrick Scott Jesionowski, 50, of Kenton, Ohio,...
KENTON, OH
WDTN

WDTN

14K+
Followers
9K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Dayton News and Weather is found at https://www.wdtn.com

 https://WDTN.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy