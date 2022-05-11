“Lydia Wears a Cross”

Content This content can also be viewed on the site it originates from. Currently the highlight of so many rap videos is the section where the audio drops out as the crew wails the lyrics—think the intro to NoCap’s “Ghetto Angels” or this part of Kay Flock’s “Is Ya Ready.” Georgia bluesmen BOA QG and BOA Hunxho have one of the best acapella displays yet with the opening seconds of their visual to “Voodoo.” Everyone sings so damn hard, barreling through lines with the passion of kids who get called up to sing at church. The rest of the song is as extremely dark as it is catchy. Following this anthemic hook, QG and Hunxho soulfully howl about violence and the drugs that keep that violence off their minds. It’s the kind of song that I can imagine being remixed again and again until the entire world sounds like the troop in the video’s intro.

MUSIC ・ 3 DAYS AGO