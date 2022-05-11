ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Religion

“Lydia Wears a Cross”

By Allison Hussey
Pitchfork
Pitchfork
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Religion puts a lot of pressure on a kid. Adults (and your own imagination) lead you to believe that everything you do could result in eternal punishment, and you’re supposed to move forward in this consequential decision-making without even being 100% sure on how to tie your shoes. The ritual and...

pitchfork.com

Pitchfork

Blue Hours

Soft-rock duo Bear’s Den, made up of songwriter Andrew Davie and multi-instrumentalist Kevin Jones, originate from the British nu-folk scene that spanned the late 2000s and mid-2010s. In 2006, Jones started the Communion record label and publishing company alongside Mumford & Sons’ Ben Lovett, and Bear’s Den toured alongside both Mumford and early Communion signees Daughter in 2013. Performing fairly standard if tender folk rock (“Guard your hope with your life,” Davie pleads on early single “Elysium”), they took a more modest, intimate approach than their artsier peers or their commercially-minded label co-founders. Helmed by indie-rock producer Phil Ek, 2019’s creative breakthrough So That You Might Hear Me traded in aphorisms for precise, poignant examinations of growing up around alcoholism (the expansive “Hiding Bottles”) and the difficulty of self-forgiveness (“Evangeline”). They continued this self-questioning streak with the moving “Favorite Patient” from 2020’s Christmas Hopefully EP, where Davie fears he can’t support his partner, burnt out from early-pandemic days working in the ICU. On their latest album, Blue Hours, Bear’s Den reunite with longtime producer Ian Grimble to further examine issues of mental health. It is a moving, often heartfelt collection of songs, but the polish belies the complex and heartfelt sentiments Davie writes about companionship and isolation.
Pitchfork

Julia Jacklin Announces New Album Pre Pleasure and Tour, Shares Song: Listen

Julia Jacklin has announced a new album, Pre Pleasure, with a video for her new song “Lydia Wears A Cross.” The LP is due out August 26 via Polyvinyl. She’s also announced a world tour with support from Kara Jackson, Katy Kirby, and Erin Rae. Check out the full list of dates, the tracklist for Pre Pleasure, and the video for “Lydia Wears A Cross” below.
Pitchfork

Parquet Courts Perform “Walking at a Downtown Pace” on Kimmel

Parquet Courts stopped by Jimmy Kimmel Live! to perform “Walking at a Downtown Pace” from their latest LP Sympathy for Life. Jimmy Kimmel was on medical leave after contracting COVID-19; comedian Mike Birbiglia filled in as guest host. Check it out below. The band debuted its song “Watching...
Hello Magazine

Robin Roberts in tears as she makes confession about partner Amber Laign

Robin Roberts got emotional as she opened up about her relationship with partner Amber Laign, especially in the midst of a challenging health battle. The Good Morning America star made an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show to promote her new book, Brighter By the Day. VIDEO: Robin Roberts enjoys...
Hello Magazine

Princess Eugenie announces exciting news following emotional message to the Queen

Princess Eugenie has taken to her Instagram Stories to make an exciting announcement related to The Anti-Slavery Collective, which she co-founded with her best friend Julia de Boinville back in 2017. Resharing a message from the charity organisation, the mother-of-one revealed she was posting "news from my charity". WATCH: Princess...
Pitchfork

“The Heart Part 5”

When Kendrick Lamar dropped the first volume of his “The Heart” single series in 2010, he declared himself “just a lil’ nigga from Compton.” This was one year before the release of his 2011 breakout mixtape Section.80, yet he was already comparing himself to rap legends with a fire and urgency that implied his fate among hip-hop gods was already sealed. Twelve years later, his respect within the industry is unparalleled and he’s the first and so far only rapper ever to win a Pulitzer Prize. But gold can’t erase the bloodstains of the past, a fact that Lamar openly grapples with on his latest single “The Heart Part 5.”
Pitchfork

“How Far”

What does the act of listening sound like? That’s the question posed by The Hearing Experience, a new series of singles from London experimental label SA Recordings. Kicking off the project in April, Lola de la Mata’s “KOH - Klee - uh” explored the UK-based sound artist’s relationship with tinnitus; now, on “How Far,” Copenhagen-based composer and viola player Astrid Sonne turns her attention to the inner voice.
Hello Magazine

Gwyneth Paltrow reveals upcoming family change with her children

Gwyneth Paltrow is a doting mom to two teenage children, Apple and Moses, who she shares with ex-husband Chris Martin. The family are notoriously private, but over the weekend the award-winning actress gave a rare insight into their upcoming plans - and how they are changing things up this year for Mother's Day.
Pitchfork

Listen to BOA QG and BOA Hunxho’s “Voodoo”: The Ones

Content This content can also be viewed on the site it originates from. Currently the highlight of so many rap videos is the section where the audio drops out as the crew wails the lyrics—think the intro to NoCap’s “Ghetto Angels” or this part of Kay Flock’s “Is Ya Ready.” Georgia bluesmen BOA QG and BOA Hunxho have one of the best acapella displays yet with the opening seconds of their visual to “Voodoo.” Everyone sings so damn hard, barreling through lines with the passion of kids who get called up to sing at church. The rest of the song is as extremely dark as it is catchy. Following this anthemic hook, QG and Hunxho soulfully howl about violence and the drugs that keep that violence off their minds. It’s the kind of song that I can imagine being remixed again and again until the entire world sounds like the troop in the video’s intro.
Pitchfork

Angel Olsen Announces Big Time Film, Shares Trailer: Watch

Angel Olsen has announced a visual counterpart to her forthcoming album Big Time, made in collaboration with director Kimberly Stuckwisch. The film Big Time premieres on June 2 via Amazon Music’s Twitch channel, with three additional screenings in London and Los Angeles. See those dates and watch a trailer for Big Time—which features “Chasing the Sun” and “Through the Fires” from the album—below.
Pitchfork

Listen to industry poet’s “BLACK FACE”: The Ones

Content This content can also be viewed on the site it originates from. industry poet, a Manchester-based musician, makes slowcore hip hop. On “BLACK FACE,” he unhurriedly recites his lines over a ruminative guitar riff swiped from Duster’s “time glitch.” He’ll mix quotidian worries–like looking like his father because of his dreadlocks–with a poetic description of creating lyrics (“Pen and paper/I can paint a panorama”). As the sweeping instrumentation surrounds him, he moves from tossed off asides (“No money nigga/I was smoking marijuana”) to absurdist threats (“Paranoid police/feed ‘em to piranhas”). Around the song’s midpoint, he heightens his voice with effects, making him sound as if he’s rapping underwater. It feels like being submerged in his thoughts.
Daily Mail

'Maybe you should Wikipedia me': Katy Perry reacts hilariously to an American Idol contestant who awkwardly links her to a John Mayer song - as they seem unaware the musicians dated

Katy Perry reacted quite hilariously to a Top 11 contestant on American Idol during a unique song challenge on Monday night's episode. Each of the remaining contestants were given a song to perform by each judge - Perry, Lionel Richie and Luke Bryan - with the singer selecting one and then tasked with guessing which judge picked that song for him or her.
Pitchfork

Spell 31

Ancient Egyptians imagined death as a journey through a treacherous underworld of demon reptiles, onerous puzzles, and grueling trials. To help the dead navigate these obstacles and reach eternity, the Egyptians assembled The Chapters of Coming Forth by Day, commonly known as The Book of the Dead. The tome offers spells, prayers, and adventure, a breadth that Ibeyi embraces on their third album, which takes its name from one of the book’s many entries. Since 2014’s Oya EP, named after the Yoruba deity of storms and death, the French-Cuban sister duo has bent heavy emotions and weighty subjects into lithe, elegant shapes, building shrines from personal and historical tragedies. On Spell 31, they rework their signature layered spirituals into fleet grooves that shimmer with color and joy yet still channel pain and loss.
ComicBook

Chris Rock Finally Breaks Silence on Will Smith's Oscars Slap

After weeks of silence, Chris Rock has finally addressed his now-infamous incident with Will Smith at March's 94th Annual Academy Awards. During another sold-out show at Baltimore's Lyric Performing Arts Center on Friday, Rock directly referenced the slap, but only spent a second on it before moving on with his set.
Pitchfork

How to Let Go

There’s a certain kind of pop song that plays at gay clubs that you don’t really hear anywhere else. You know the type: Punchy, vaguely European, empowering in a totally uncomplicated way—songs like Ava Max’s “My Head & My Heart” or Rita Ora’s “Bang Bang,” good enough to dance to and catchy enough to sing along with, but which mostly serve to fill time between “Dancing on My Own” and “Stronger.” For better or for worse, Norwegian pop singer Sigrid excels at this specific sort of banger: Her new album, How to Let Go, features at least three of them. It’s a useful talent—“gay club filler” is an entirely valid, and I would argue vital, category of pop song. But as How to Let Go proves, true neutrality is hardly a solid foundation for a career as a pop star, and, for the most part, Sigrid is working with little else.
Pitchfork

Japanese Breakfast Announced as Music Guest for SNL Season 47 Finale

Japanese Breakfast has been announced as the musical guest for the May 21 episode of Saturday Night Live. Natasha Lyonne will make her hosting debut on the episode, which is also the Season 47 finale. Funny enough, it’ll mark the second straight SNL episode to feature a nominee for the 2022 Grammy Award for Best Alternative Music Album. This weekend, musical guest Post Malone will bring Fleet Foxes’ Robin Pecknold onstage to play a new song.
Pitchfork

Let It Be Blue

Cut-cut-cut-cut through like the Pana-Pana-Panama Canal-Canal-Canal. One run through those 20 staccato syllables could set them pinging around in your skull for hours, but in the chorus of “Panama Canal,” a single from !!!’s ninth album, Let It Be Blue, Meah Pace repeats them three more times for good measure. Most of the music clears away so that the words stand out in stark relief, rendered even more lethally memorable by a surge of lobster-claw clicks halfway through. This chorus pushes the needle between earworm and malware as far as it’s been in bass music since “Like a G6,” and the M.I.A.-like ululation that follows has the ring of an exultant taunt, as befits someone springing a trunk-rattling new “Lovefool” on an unready world.
Pitchfork

Watch the Smile’s Video for New Song “Thin Thing”

This Friday (May 13), the Smile are digitally releasing their debut album A Light for Attracting Attention. Before then, the trio has shared the music video for the new song “Thin Thing.” The stop-motion animated visual was directed by Cristóbal León and Joaquín Cociña. Check it out below.
Pitchfork

Nick Cave’s Son Jethro Lazenby Has Died

Jethro Lazenby, one of Nick Cave’s sons, has died. Cave confirmed the news in a brief statement on Monday (May 9), writing, “With much sadness, I can confirm that my son, Jethro, has passed away. We would be grateful for family privacy at this time.” A cause of death was not announced. Jethro Lazenby was 31 years old.
