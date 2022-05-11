ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Thief River Falls, MN

Phone Problems Reported Again at Sanford in Thief River Falls

By Dave Burns
trfradio.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSanford Health is once again experiencing issues with the phone...

trfradio.com

Comments / 0

Related
trfradio.com

DONALD HARBOTT

Donald Harbott, 83, of Thief River Falls passed away on Friday, May 13, 2022 at Altru Hospital, Grand Forks, North Dakota. Funeral service will be 2:00 PM Wednesday, May 18, 2022 at Johnson Funeral Service in Thief River Falls, MN with Rev. Thomas Puffe officiating. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. Burial will be at Immanuel Cemetery, Wylie Township, Red Lake County, MN.
THIEF RIVER FALLS, MN
newscenter1.tv

Minnesota hiker dies near Keystone

RAPID CITY, S.D. – The Pennington County Sheriff’s Office reports being dispatched along with the Pennington County Search and Rescue Friday to assist a 51-year-old hiker at Grizzly Creek nearby Keystone, S.D. The hiker from Alexandria, Minn. was pronounced dead at the scene.
KEYSTONE, SD
KELOLAND TV

Friend shares memories of Sioux Falls woman killed in storm

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Families and students were informed by the Sioux Falls School District that a staff member at Lincoln High School has died. The notice to families sent Friday morning said teacher Annie Lanning has died. The email said the death information was shared with students during the beginning of first period.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Minnesota Government
City
Thief River Falls, MN
Thief River Falls, MN
Government
mprnews.org

3 deaths reported as storms with hurricane-force winds rake Minnesota, South Dakota

At least three people died as severe storms packing winds in excess of 100 mph swept across eastern South Dakota and much of western and central Minnesota on Thursday. One person died near Blomkest, Minn., south of Willmar. The Kandiyohi County Sheriff’s Office said deputies were called to a home at about 7 p.m. Thursday "about a missing adult male in the area of where a large grain bin had just blown over by storms."
MINNESOTA STATE
B105

Minnesota Got A Lot Of Rain This Week – Here’s Just How Much

It has been a wet and stormy week across Minnesota and Wisconsin. Those storms packed some significant rainfall, bringing already swollen waterways further beyond their banks in parts of the state. Across Northern Minnesota, a flood watch was issued ahead of Thursday's storms. Late snowmelt from heavy winter snow and...
MINNESOTA STATE
trfradio.com

LARRY MARTINSON

Larry Dean Martinson of Thief River Falls, MN, passed away on Friday, May 13, 2022 at the North Star Manor in Warren, MN, at the age of 77. Funeral Services will be held at 10:00 AM on Thursday, May 19, 2022 at Johnson Funeral Service in Thief River Falls, MN, with Pastor Thomas Puffe officiating. Burial will follow at Landstad Cemetery, rural Thief River Falls, MN.
THIEF RIVER FALLS, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG

Otter Tail County: Barn fire leads to 1,000 livestock deaths

(Otter Tail County, MN) -- Otter Tail County Sheriff's Office says multiple fire agencies responded to a barn fire with livestock inside. The Henning Fire Department says more than 1,000 goats and a litter of puppies were inside the barn, which was fully engulfed in flames upon the department's arrival. The barn, along with a loafing shed and a milking parlor, were completely destroyed by the fire. The department says no animals survived the blaze.
OTTER TAIL COUNTY, MN
kelo.com

Confirmed: One death in Sioux Falls from wind storm

The City of Sioux Falls reports there was one death related to Thursday’s wind storm. Details are pending notification of the family. Officials say they may be able to release more information at 10 a.m. when Mayor Paul TenHaken holds his news conference on the storm and its cleanup.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Storm fatality confirmed in Sioux Falls, city official says

Sioux Falls Emergency Manager Regan Smith has confirmed the fatality was a Sioux Falls resident. The City of Sioux Falls will hold a briefing at 10 a.m. Friday to provide further updates on Thursday night’s storm. UPDATED: 9:32 p.m. KELOLAND News sat in on briefing with Governor Kristi Noem...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Southern Minnesota News

3 local COVID deaths reported

Three residents from area counties have died of COVID-19, according to a Minnesota Department of Health daily update. The deaths involved a person from Blue Earth County in their early 90’s, and two victims in their early 70’s from Faribault and Freeborn counties. Twelve total deaths were reported in the state Friday.
BLUE EARTH COUNTY, MN
kroxam.com

ARREST/FIRE REPORT – MAY 13, 2022

The Northwest Regional Corrections Center in Crookston reported the following arrests. Cheyenne Deplazes Lynn, 21 of Fargo, for Fifth Degree Drug Possession. Lukas Eld Austin, 25 of Crookston, for Disorderly Conduct.
CROOKSTON, MN
CBS Minnesota

Body Of Missing Mankato Woman Found In Swamp

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Authorities say a body found Friday morning in southern Minnesota is believed to be that of Nyawuor “Sunday” Chuol, who’s been missing since late last month. The Blue Earth County Sheriff’s Office says a canoer reported finding a body in the southwest corner of Eagle Lake Swamp, which is roughly 10 miles east of Mankato. (credit: Mankato Public Safety) The body was found near where a search party was looking for Chuol on Friday morning in an area north of Highway 14. Chuol, 30, of Mankato, was reported missing by family on April 25. That same day, surveillance images captured her at a gas station about 10 miles east of Mankato.
MANKATO, MN
KELOLAND TV

View of the storm from airplane

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Passengers aboard an American Airlines flight from Phoenix to Sioux Falls got a bird’s eye view of the wall of wind, as it moved through Sioux Falls. Amy Herrick took these pictures from the plane, as it attempted to land in Sioux Falls,...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Wentworth woman killed after debris hits car

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A 61-year-old Wentworth woman died Friday morning as a result of injuries she sustained during Thursday evening’s storm. Minnehaha County Sheriff Mike Milstead said a husband and wife were driving to their home in Wentworth when they were caught in the storm just south of Colton, near the intersection of 250th Street and 464th.
WENTWORTH, SD
CBS Minnesota

Firefighter Killed In Blomkest During 2nd Night Of Dangerous Storms

Originally published on May 12 MURDOCK, Minn. (WCCO) — A second night of dangerous weather has turned deadly. The National Weather Service says a grain bin fell on a car just before 7 p.m. Thursday in Kandiyohi County, killing a passenger inside. (credit: CBS) According to the Kandiyohi County Sheriff’s Office, the victim, 63-year-old Ryan Erickson, of rural Lake Lillian, was a volunteer firefighter on storm watch on his own property at the time of the incident. It’s believed to be a line of duty death. (credit: CBS) A possible tornado also touched down two hours north of there in Pillager. Around that time, strong storms...
BLOMKEST, MN
CBS Minnesota

Teen Pulled From St. Croix River Dies; Identified As 17-Year-Old Suleiman Garado

LAKE ST. CROIX BEACH, Minn. (WCCO) — A 17-year-old boy from Stillwater is dead after being pulled Thursday evening from the St. Croix River. According to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office, authorities were called at 5:40 p.m. to the 2000 block of Riviera Avenue South in Lake St. Croix Beach. They were responding to the report that a teen had gone under the water while playing with friends. (credit: CBS) Responders arrived within minutes and began searching for the missing teenager, identified as Suleiman Ibrahim Abda Garado. The Washington County rescue dive team located the boy roughly 40 minutes after he was last seen by witnesses. Garado was taken to Regions Hospital, where he was pronounced dead Friday morning. “The death of this young man is a devastating tragedy, and I extend my deepest condolences to his family and loved ones,” Washington County Sheriff Day Starry said, in a statement. “I’m grateful for the quick response of the Washington County rescue dive team and their ability to recovery Suleiman and bring peace to his family.” The official cause of the teenager’s death remains under investigation by the Ramsey County Medical Examiner.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, MN

Comments / 0

Community Policy