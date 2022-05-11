ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Michigan COVID-19: Weekly case numbers released

By Mid-Michigan NOW
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMICHIGAN – The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the state of Michigan...

CDC recommends masks in 16 Michigan counties due to rising COVID cases

FLINT, Mich - 16 Michigan counties are now in the red indicating high transmission levels of COVID-19. The following counties are in that high risk:. Genesee, Saginaw, Bay, Midland and Shiawassee County are now all in the medium transmission level. CDC Guidelines for medium COVID spread:. The CDC says to...
MICHIGAN STATE
State lawmaker proposing new critical incident maps for schools in Michigan

LINDEN, Mich. - Republican State Representative Mike Mueller has proposed critical incident maps. In crisis situations, first responders would have access to a map to view the school. All of the first responders would see the building using this technology. Representative Mike Mueller says this would cost 10-million dollars to...
MICHIGAN STATE
New cannabis dispensary 'Sozo Flint' opens in Flint

FLINT, Mich. - A new dispensary called Sozo Flint has opened in Flint. The dispensary is located at Robert Long Way Blvd. Sozo Flint offers customers a modern shopping experience that is facilitated by a community-driven staff. New links: SVSU celebrates its new Riverfront Saginaw Center. The dispensary carries premium...
FLINT, MI
Could Flint face another receivership? The City's Chief Financial Officer breaks it down

FLINT, Mich. - The City of Flint is again in danger of needing the state to take over their finances. This comes after years of fiscal year budgets coming in over their expenditure amounts. Flint's Chief Financial Officer, Robert Widigan says as of right now, the state is not knocking at the city's door but that could change if something isn't done soon.
FLINT, MI
"No reason to delay independent review" Oakland County Prosecutor says

PONTIAC, Mich. - Oakland County Prosecutor Karen McDonald says "there is no reason to delay an independent review of the Oxford High School shooting." McDonald says reviews have been done after other school shootings. On Tuesday evening the Oxford Community Schools board said they will not do an independent investigation...
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI
Republican candidates, minus Craig, to meet for 1st debate

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Many Republicans running for Michigan governor, minus one big-name candidate, will meet in their first debate. Eight of 10 candidates will participate in Thursday night's event organized and moderated by the Livingston County Republican Party and MIRS, a Lansing-based news outlet. One of the leading...
LANSING, MI
Flint offers residents free assistance with filing water crisis claims

FLINT, Mich., - The city of Flint will be hosting an event to help residents with the water crisis settlement claims this weekend. The event comes after an extension was granted by a federal judge to extend the claims deadline until June 30th. Participants who have signed up to receive...
FLINT, MI
DNR: Red foxes die from avian flu in Lapeer, Macomb and St. Clair counties

The Michigan Department of Natural Resources says that three red fox kits died from highly pathogenic avian influenza. This is the state’s first such confirmation of the HPAI virus in wild mammals. The foxes came from three separate dens in Lapeer, Macomb and St. Clair counties. You can learn...
LAPEER, MI
Endangered missing advisory issued for Monroe County 2-year-old

FLINT, Mich - Michigan State Police are searching for 2-year-old Ameila Mea-Ann Jones. The child was last seen in the area of Winchester Street in Monroe, Michigan. Michigan State Police say 38th Circuit Court issued a court order to take Amelia into protective custody and have not been able to locate her.
MONROE COUNTY, MI
SVSU celebrates its new Riverfront Saginaw Center

SAGINAW, Mich.- Saginaw Valley State University celebrated the opening of the Riverfront Saginaw Center with a ribbon-cutting event Friday. The Saginaw Center allows organizations to host events such as training classes and university-related events. New links: State lawmaker proposing new critical incident maps for schools in Michigan. The facility has...
SAGINAW, MI
10 dead in Buffalo supermarket attack police call hate crime

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WUTV) — A white 18-year-old wearing military gear and livestreaming with a helmet camera opened fire with a rifle at a supermarket in Buffalo, killing 10 people and wounding three others Saturday in what authorities described as “racially motived violent extremism.”. Police said he shot 11...
BUFFALO, NY
The Detroit Zoo ends search for missing wallaby joey

ROYAL OAK, Mich. -- The Detroit Zoo has announced that they have suspended their search for the wallaby joey that went missing on Sunday, May 8. The zoo says " We have exhausted every resource at our disposal, spent dozens of hours reviewing all trail cam and security footage, and thoroughly searched the Zoo and surrounding areas. We are heartbroken that nothing has revealed to us the location of this wallaby. At this point, after so many days away from the mother, we do not believe this joey could still be alive."
DETROIT, MI

