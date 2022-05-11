Michigan COVID-19: Weekly case numbers released

FLINT, Mich. - The City of Flint is again in danger of needing the state to take over their finances. This comes after years of fiscal year budgets coming in over their expenditure amounts. Flint's Chief Financial Officer, Robert Widigan says as of right now, the state is not knocking at the city's door but that could change if something isn't done soon.

