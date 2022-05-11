Michigan COVID-19: Weekly case numbers released

ROYAL OAK, Mich. -- The Detroit Zoo has announced that they have suspended their search for the wallaby joey that went missing on Sunday, May 8. The zoo says " We have exhausted every resource at our disposal, spent dozens of hours reviewing all trail cam and security footage, and thoroughly searched the Zoo and surrounding areas. We are heartbroken that nothing has revealed to us the location of this wallaby. At this point, after so many days away from the mother, we do not believe this joey could still be alive."
