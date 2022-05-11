Police seeking information on car theft at Jeff Schmitt Chevrolet

GREENE COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) — The Greene County Sheriff’s Office is looking for information regarding a car theft at Jeff Schmitt Chevrolet.

According to police, a blue 1986 Oldsmobile Cutlass 442 was stolen from the parking lot of Jeff Schmitt Chevrolet located at 635 Orchard Ln.

If you have any information, police asked that you call Detective Gilbert at 937-562-4813 or the tip line at 937-562-4819.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WDTN.com.