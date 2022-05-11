ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greene County, OH

Police seeking information on car theft at Jeff Schmitt Chevrolet

By Katie Shatsby
WDTN
WDTN
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0oOd8u_0faenrXe00

GREENE COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) — The Greene County Sheriff’s Office is looking for information regarding a car theft at Jeff Schmitt Chevrolet.

Woman arrested after crashing car with child into home

According to police, a blue 1986 Oldsmobile Cutlass 442 was stolen from the parking lot of Jeff Schmitt Chevrolet located at 635 Orchard Ln.

If you have any information, police asked that you call Detective Gilbert at 937-562-4813 or the tip line at 937-562-4819.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WDTN.com.

Comments / 1

Related
WHIO Dayton

Wild cruiser cam video released in Dayton pursuit

DAYTON, Ohio — Cruiser cam video obtained by News Center 7 shows a vehicle ramming a cruiser and an impressive pursuit that followed. They said around 12:40 p.m. on May 3, detectives were conducting a weapons violation investigation at a gas station on Little Richmond Road. According to police, when a marked cruiser attempted to make a traffic stop on the suspect, the driver put the vehicle into reverse, hit the cruiser, and fled.
DAYTON, OH
WHIO Dayton

Columbus woman charged with hitting Montgomery County deputy with stolen car pleads guilty

HARRISON TWP. — A Columbus woman facing charges in connection hitting a Montgomery County Sheriff’s Deputy with a stolen in February is pleading guilty. Brooklynn Frazier, 24, originally pleaded not guilty to charges connected to the incident. On Thursday, Frazier changed her plea and pleaded guilty to one count of felonious assault on a police officer, according to court records.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Greene County, OH
Crime & Safety
State
Ohio State
County
Greene County, OH
Local
Ohio Sports
Local
Ohio Crime & Safety
WDTN

Police respond to shots fired in Dayton

The call for shots fired came in shortly after 1 a.m. on Sunday according to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch. Crews responded to the scene at West Third Street and North Union Road.
DAYTON, OH
Fox 19

7-year-old takes SUV for joyride in Middletown, crashes into Jeep

BUTLER COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - A 7-year-old managed to get behind the wheel of an SUV Thursday, causing a crash on Roosevelt Boulevard in Middletown. Shortly after 8:30 a.m. Thursday, Middletown police received reports of a “small child” driving an SUV in the wrong lane on Roosevelt Boulevard, the crash report explains.
MIDDLETOWN, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Car Theft#Police#Property Crime#Nexstar Media Inc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Chevrolet
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Sports
sciotopost.com

Fairfield County – Birthday Party Ends in Shooting in Amanda

Fairfield – A man was shot last night while attending a birthday party in Amanda, this is what we know so far. Between 10-11 pm last night a 21-year-old was having a party for her birthday at 331 High Street in Amanda. At some point in time, the victim came to the party and had an argument with at least one other male when a fight broke out and a man pulled a gun and shot the suspect.
AMANDA, OH
peakofohio.com

Bellefontaine man charged with criminal damaging

A Bellefontaine man was arrested after striking a vehicle with a forklift Thursday night around 10:30. The Logan County Sheriff's Office was dispatched out to the 2200 block of Township Road 179. The caller said her neighbor hit her car with a forklift. Deputies report the caller was looking for...
BELLEFONTAINE, OH
WDTN

Robber says he has bomb, demands money from Akron bank: Police

AKRON, Ohio (WJW) – Akron police are investigating after a reported bank robbery that happened around noon in Akron on Friday. According to the Akron Police Department, the suspect walked into KeyBank in the 700 block of W. Market Street and handed the bank teller a note that said he had a bomb and demanded […]
AKRON, OH
WDTN

WDTN

14K+
Followers
9K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Dayton News and Weather is found at https://www.wdtn.com

 https://WDTN.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy