Flood Advisory issued for Mecosta, Newaygo by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-13 22:02:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-14 01:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: Baxter; Stone The National Weather Service in Little Rock has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for Southeastern Baxter County in north central Arkansas Northwestern Stone County in north central Arkansas * Until 100 AM CDT. * At 1002 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 2 and 3 inches of rain have fallen. The additional rainfall is expected to be 1 to 2 inches in 3 hours. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Mountain View, Blanchard Springs Campground, Big Flat, Allison, Fifty-Six, Gunner Pool Campground, Barkshed Campground, Newnata, Onia, Sylamore Shooting Range, Sylamore Bike Trail, Optimus and Sylamore. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED EXPECTED RAINFALL RATE...1-2 INCHES IN 3 HOURS

BAXTER COUNTY, AR ・ 1 HOUR AGO