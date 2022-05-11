ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mecosta County, MI

Flood Advisory issued for Mecosta, Newaygo by NWS

weather.gov
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-05-11 17:55:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-12 09:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area:...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Brown, Oconto, Outagamie, Shawano by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-13 22:08:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-13 22:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Brown; Oconto; Outagamie; Shawano A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1045 PM CDT FOR NORTHWESTERN BROWN...SOUTH CENTRAL OCONTO...NORTHEASTERN OUTAGAMIE AND EASTERN SHAWANO COUNTIES At 1007 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Pulaski, or 10 miles northwest of Green Bay, moving north at 20 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Pulaski, Howard, Chase, Pittsfield, Angelica, Laney, Anston, Flintville, Kunesh and South Chase. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
BROWN COUNTY, WI
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Albemarle by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-13 23:04:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-14 03:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Albemarle FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM EDT SATURDAY * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues. * WHERE...A portion of central Virginia, including the following county: Albemarle. * WHEN...Until 300 AM EDT. * IMPACTS...Flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations is imminent or occurring. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 1103 PM EDT, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated slow moving thunderstorms had produced heavy rainfall across the warned area. Between 1 and 3 inches of rain have fallen. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Cobham - Please visit https://www.weather.gov/safety/flood for flood safety information.
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, VA
weather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Winnebago by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-13 22:51:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-13 23:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Winnebago FLASH FLOOD WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT 11 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR NORTHWESTERN WINNEBAGO COUNTY While additional intermittent light showers will continue, heavy rain has ended. Flooding is no longer expected to pose a threat. Please continue to heed remaining road closures.
WINNEBAGO COUNTY, IL
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Oregon by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-13 22:05:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-13 22:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Oregon THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR SOUTHWESTERN OREGON COUNTY WILL EXPIRE AT 1015 PM CDT The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and has exited the warned area. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. To report severe weather, contact your nearest law enforcement agency. They will relay your report to the National Weather Service Springfield.
OREGON COUNTY, MO
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Langlade, Menominee, Northern Oconto County, Shawano by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-13 20:16:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-13 22:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Langlade; Menominee; Northern Oconto County; Shawano; Southern Marinette County; Southern Oconto County Scattered strong thunderstorms will impact portions of Menominee, southern Oconto, southeastern Langlade and Shawano Counties through 1030 PM CDT At 941 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking scattered strong storms moving through portions of Menominee, southern Oconto, southeastern Langlade and Shawano Counties, moving north at 20 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph and half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. This strong thunderstorm will be near Big Smokey Falls around 1000 PM CDT. Other locations in the path of this storm include South Branch. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH
LANGLADE COUNTY, WI
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Outagamie, Shawano by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-13 22:19:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-13 22:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Outagamie; Shawano A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1045 PM CDT FOR NORTHWESTERN BROWN...SOUTH CENTRAL OCONTO...NORTHEASTERN OUTAGAMIE AND EASTERN SHAWANO COUNTIES At 1007 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Pulaski, or 10 miles northwest of Green Bay, moving north at 20 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Pulaski, Howard, Chase, Pittsfield, Angelica, Laney, Anston, Flintville, Kunesh and South Chase. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
OUTAGAMIE COUNTY, WI
weather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Baxter, Stone by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-13 22:02:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-14 01:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: Baxter; Stone The National Weather Service in Little Rock has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for Southeastern Baxter County in north central Arkansas Northwestern Stone County in north central Arkansas * Until 100 AM CDT. * At 1002 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 2 and 3 inches of rain have fallen. The additional rainfall is expected to be 1 to 2 inches in 3 hours. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Mountain View, Blanchard Springs Campground, Big Flat, Allison, Fifty-Six, Gunner Pool Campground, Barkshed Campground, Newnata, Onia, Sylamore Shooting Range, Sylamore Bike Trail, Optimus and Sylamore. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED EXPECTED RAINFALL RATE...1-2 INCHES IN 3 HOURS
BAXTER COUNTY, AR
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Brown, Oconto by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-13 22:19:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-13 22:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Brown; Oconto A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1045 PM CDT FOR NORTHWESTERN BROWN AND SOUTHERN OCONTO COUNTIES At 1018 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Pulaski, or 12 miles northwest of Green Bay, moving north at 20 mph. HAZARD...Quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Damage to vehicles is expected. Locations impacted include Pulaski, Chase, Kunesh, South Chase, Anston and Flintville. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...<50 MPH
BROWN COUNTY, WI
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Clay by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-13 21:46:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-13 22:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. Target Area: Clay A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southwestern Clay County through 1015 PM CDT At 950 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 7 miles east of Windthorst, moving southeast at 15 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts of 40 mph and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Windthorst, Shannon and Joy. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
CLAY COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Lincoln, Pike by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-13 21:40:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-13 23:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Lincoln; Pike FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1130 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR NORTHWESTERN LINCOLN COUNTY IN EAST CENTRAL MISSOURI AND SOUTHWESTERN PIKE COUNTY IN NORTHEASTERN MISSOURI At 940 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 1 and 3 inches of rain have fallen. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include New Hartford, Ashley and St. Clement. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED
LINCOLN COUNTY, MO
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Alfalfa, Grant by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-13 20:15:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-14 01:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Alfalfa; Grant A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1100 PM CDT FOR EAST CENTRAL ALFALFA AND SOUTHWESTERN GRANT COUNTIES At 1039 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Jet, moving south at 15 mph. HAZARD...Golf ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Jet, Nash and southern Great Salt Plains Lake. THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
ALFALFA COUNTY, OK
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Fulton, Randolph, Sharp by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-13 21:06:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-13 22:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Fulton; Randolph; Sharp A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northwestern Randolph, northeastern Fulton and northeastern Sharp Counties through 1015 PM CDT At 945 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Thayer, moving southeast at 15 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Cherokee Village... Highland in Sharp County Mammoth Spring... Hardy Mammoth Spring State Park... Ozark Acres Fryatt... Saddler Falls Wirth MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH
FULTON COUNTY, AR
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Inland Jefferson, Leon by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-13 23:19:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-14 00:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Inland Jefferson; Leon A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northwestern Jefferson, northeastern Leon and south central Thomas Counties through MIDNIGHT EDT At 1119 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 7 miles northwest of Monticello, moving east at 15 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Monticello, Alma, Fincher, Festus, Jarrott, Montivilla, Miccosukee and Lake Miccosukee. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH
JEFFERSON COUNTY, FL
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Irion, Schleicher, Tom Green by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-13 21:46:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-13 22:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Irion; Schleicher; Tom Green The National Weather Service in San Angelo has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northeastern Schleicher County in west central Texas South central Tom Green County in west central Texas Eastern Irion County in west central Texas * Until 1045 PM CDT. * At 945 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Knickerbocker, moving southeast at 20 mph. HAZARD...Half dollar size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Damage to vehicles is expected. * This severe thunderstorm will be near Christoval around 1010 PM CDT. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.25 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...<50 MPH
IRION COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Cleburne, Independence, Stone by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-13 21:06:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-13 22:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Cleburne; Independence; Stone A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southeastern Stone, western Independence and northeastern Cleburne Counties through 1030 PM CDT At 952 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Concord, or 12 miles southwest of Batesville, moving northeast at 15 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Batesville... Cushman Concord... Magness Moorefield... Salado Southside in Independence Count Bethesda Ben... Almond Marcella... Desha Locust Grove... Hutchinson Wolf Bayou... Rosie MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH
CLEBURNE COUNTY, AR
weather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Fulton by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-13 22:06:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-13 22:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Fulton THE FLASH FLOOD WARNING FOR NORTHWESTERN FULTON COUNTY WILL EXPIRE AT 1015 PM CDT The heavy rain has ended. Flood waters have receded. Flooding is no longer expected to pose a threat. Please continue to heed any remaining road closures.
FULTON COUNTY, IL
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Bosque, Comanche, Erath, Hamilton, Lampasas, Mills by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-13 09:50:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-13 22:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Bosque; Comanche; Erath; Hamilton; Lampasas; Mills Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of Hamilton, southern Erath, western Lampasas, west central Bosque, eastern Mills and southeastern Comanche Counties through 1030 PM CDT At 944 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 11 miles west of Hico to 9 miles south of Goldthwaite. Movement was east at 30 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Dublin, Hamilton, Goldthwaite, Hico, Gustine, Evant, Iredell, Lometa and Us-190 Near The San Saba-Lampasas County Line. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
BOSQUE COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Baxter, Izard, Searcy, Stone by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-13 21:58:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-13 22:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Baxter; Izard; Searcy; Stone The National Weather Service in Little Rock has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Western Stone County in north central Arkansas East central Searcy County in north central Arkansas Southwestern Izard County in north central Arkansas Southeastern Baxter County in north central Arkansas * Until 1045 PM CDT. * At 958 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 8 miles northeast of Thola, or 15 miles northwest of Mountain View, and is nearly stationary. HAZARD...Quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Damage to vehicles is expected. * Locations impacted include Mountain View... Calico Rock Thola... Gorby Blanchard Springs Campground... Big Flat Allison... Alco Hanover... Mt Olive in Izard County Fifty-Six... Boswell Optimus... Landis Onia... Timbo Sylamore Bike Trail... Gunner Pool Campground Sylamore... Barkshed Campground HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...<50 MPH
BAXTER COUNTY, AR
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Fond Du Lac, Ozaukee, Sheboygan, Washington by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-18 13:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-13 22:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Fond Du Lac; Ozaukee; Sheboygan; Washington A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northwestern Ozaukee, southeastern Fond du Lac, northeastern Washington and southwestern Sheboygan Counties through 1015 PM CDT At 937 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Random Lake, or 9 miles east of Kewaskum, moving north at 30 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Plymouth, Fredonia, Random Lake, Cascade, Adell, Waldo, Silver Creek, Beechwood, Waubeka, Fillmore, Dundee, Boltonville, Batavia and Town of Forest. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
FOND DU LAC COUNTY, WI
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Denali by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-13 13:11:00 AKDT Expires: 2022-05-13 22:00:00 AKDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Denali WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM AKDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Light snow occurring. Plan on slippery road conditions. Additional snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches expected, for a storm total of 6 to 10 inches. * WHERE...Denali. * WHEN...Until 10 PM Friday. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Look for reduced visibilities at times. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS A Winter Weather Advisory for snow means periods of snow will cause travel difficulties. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
