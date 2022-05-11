ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Woman arrested after trying to pass off fake $100 bill

 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ZRLYw_0faenKr100

ONEONTA, NY ( WIVT/WBGH ) – A woman from Cooperstown was arrested by the New York State Police for allegedly attempting to use a fake $100 bill.

27-year-old Amanda-Lynn N. Pedlar, from Cooperstown, was arrested by New York State Police after they were notified by employees of the Wal-Mart in Oneonta that she attempted to pass a counterfeit $100 bill mixed in with actual currency.

Pedlar is charged with the class “D” felony of Criminal Possession of a Forged Instrument. She was processed and issued an appearance ticket to the Oneonta Town Court on May 17th.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

