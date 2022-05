Cayuga County Sheriff Brian Schenck is unhappy with the scheduled release of an 88-year-old man serving time for murder. James R. Moore has served 59 years for 1962 murder. The Citizen reports James R. Moore, a former landscaper from the Rochester area, will be released around June 6 after serving 59 years for the 1962 murder of 14-year-old Pamela Moss of Penfield. Moore is the state’s longest-serving prison inmate. Schenck says Moore’s crime and others he admitted to are so heinous, that he should never be allowed to go free.

CAYUGA COUNTY, NY ・ 21 HOURS AGO